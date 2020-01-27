Spreading joy wherever he trots

There are a lot of misconceptions about pigs that they’re stupid, dirty, stinky and gross. Pigs are actually amongst the smartest animals on the planet and outperform 3-year-old human children on cognition tests.

Pigs are smarter than any domestic animal and experts consider them more trainable than cats or dogs.

They are very cleanly animals, they don’t have sweat glands so they don’t have an odor and some people consider them hypoallergenic.

With the help of his handler, Jancee Doemel, Brutus The Mini Pig is currently in training to become an American Mini Pig Association (AMPA) certified therapy pig. Brutus even makes regular trips to Rolling Hills Rehabilitation Center & Special Care Home to visit with residents.

Doemel’s love of pot-bellied pigs began years ago when she was still a teenager. At the time, her parents of course told her no and so it wasn’t until a few years ago that Doemel brought her first mini pig, Mr. Bacon, home shortly followed by her second, Morty Porky, then Brutus and her newest pig Penelope.

All of the pigs came to Doemel from situations where they needed to be rehomed or rescued and they now live in Doemel’s basement with frequent trips outside.

After doing a lot of research, Doemel found AMPA started a therapy pig program. Just as with dogs, not every pig is suited for being a therapy animal.

Pigs prefer to be with other animals and they have real emotions similar to humans. They can get sad and cry real tears, they get scared, happy, depressed and it takes time for them to build trust.

“They all have different personalities and pigs are much like toddlers,” Doemel said. “I just kept that idea in the back of my mind.”

When Doemel found Brutus online in the La Crosse area, she knew she had to bring him home. At the time, Brutus was much smaller than Doemel’s other pigs.

Pigs will fight each other for dominance to establish “top hog.” Doemel knew she couldn’t just throw Brutus into the mix, being so much smaller so she kept him upstairs with her.

“Just being with him more I noticed he’s pretty laid back and I thought maybe he had the right temperament to be a therapy pig,” she said.

It was when Brutus melted the hearts of a group of big, tough Army men during an interaction while out and about that Doemel knew he would be well suited for therapy.

In order to earn his certification, Brutus must master a list of required skills including sit, come, stay, leave it, gentle treat taking, harness and leash, stairs and/or ramps, walking in crowds and accepting of touch.

“Right now, he does them all. It’s just a matter of getting him on video while doing them,” Doemel explained, adding most of his training is done at home.

Once Brutus received his Therapy Pet in Training status, Doemel reached out to staff at Rolling Hills to see if they would allow Brutus to visit residents and prove he could handle the attention in a crowded environment.

“If he hadn’t done well, it would have shown me that he wasn’t fit for it. The first time, we were scheduled for an hour and we were there two hours,” Doemel said, adding Brutus made his first visit to Rolling Hills in October 2019. “During visits, he’s constantly wagging his tail and he does really good. They love him. It’s really neat when the residents that grew up on farms see him and they start to reminisce.”

Along with the required commands, Doemel has trained Brutus to use a litter box, play a piano, ring a bell and they are also working on shooting baskets into a mini basketball hoop and putting together shape puzzles.

While Doemel thoroughly enjoys all four of her pigs, she warns that owning mini pigs is not for everyone and she urges others to do their research when considering bringing a mini pig into their home.

According to Doemel, there has been a lot of breeders saying they breed micro/mini/teacup pigs that will only grow to 25 pounds, however, “mini pigs” are considered to be anything under 500 pounds.

Unfortunately, there are people listening to these breeders because they aren’t doing the proper amount of research for themselves and paying upwards of $25,000 for a mini pig.

“The pigs are being underfed and starved,” Doemel said. “There are rescues that are trying to help out, but I think it’s really important that if people want a mini pig, they need to do the research first because owning pigs is not for everybody.”

Brutus currently weighs about 93 pounds and Doemel expects he’ll probably gain another 20 or so. He doesn’t like it, but Doemel has Brutus on a regimented diet as pigs lack the sensation of feeling full.

Once Brutus is certified, Doemel hopes to reach out to other organizations where Brutus might be able to spread happiness with his smile, outgoing personality and entertaining tricks.