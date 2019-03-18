Spreading kindness

In a world where it seems there is a lot of bad news, Amber Oppriecht and her two sons Ethan and Garrett wanted to spread some positivity and kindness. The trio put together 20 “birthday bags,” which they recently donated to the Sparta Area School District Meadowview Food Pantry for families who might not be able to afford a birthday cake on their birthday or for the birthday of a loved one.

The birthday bags consist of cake mix, frosting, sprinkles and candles all safely tucked into colorful gift bags.

“We thought it would be something nice to do for other people,” Amber said. “We like cake so we thought others might like to have cake on their birthdays too.”

Amber got the simple yet unique idea from a patient of hers, who does a lot of volunteering. The woman told Amber about the project she did for the WAFER food pantry in La Crosse.

“I just thought it was such a nice idea,” Amber said. “I pitched it to the boys and they loved the idea.”

The SASD Meadowview Food Pantry is open from 4 to 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month for families with children enrolled in the district. The pantry is a supplement to weekly meal planning and is designed to complement a few weekly household meals.

Amber contacted the district’s Nutrition Services Supervisor Cindy Thesing, who manages the food pantry, to see if it would be something of interest for the pantry.

“A lot of times there is oil and eggs needed to make the cake. One of my questions for her was if I did this would that be an issue,” Amber explained. “She said they provide those type of things quite often. I didn’t want them to have to go buy things just to make the cake.”

Amber did most of the shopping. She bought four different flavors of cake mix, three different flavors of frosting and all sorts of different candles and admitted that she got some concerned looks regarding the amount of birthday candles she was purchasing.

The boys are students in the district as they attend Maplewood Elementary where Ethan is in third grade and Garrett is a first grader. Ethan’s favorite part of the project was delivering the bags to the pantry at the end of February where he got to see the positive response and learned how his actions might affect some of his peers.

“It made me feel good,” Ethan said. “I learned that you should help other people out.”

Garrett enjoyed choosing which frosting to pair with which cake mix. He said he liked being able to work on his organizational skills.

“I like to help people and it makes me feel good. As parents we want to teach our kiddos to be kind, to be nice to each other and to care about others,” Amber said. “I feel like it’s nice to do things for other people and I hope it rubs off on them.”

The boys felt it was exciting to be able to make a birthday girl or boy happy on their special day. Amber agreed by saying, “Birthdays are fun and they should be fun!”

In the future, the trio hopes to donate birthday bags to the SASD food pantry each year. Ethan suggested possibly getting their Sunday school involved in order to donate even more birthday bags.

“Hopefully it inspires other people to do fun stuff because some people just really love to help people and they just sort of need a spark like we did with the birthday bags,” Amber explained. “We just hope it inspires other people to be kind.”