Spreading smiles

In the current world we live in, enthralled with COVID-19, it can be hard to remember to smile. That is precisely why third-grade teacher Kayla Rich, offers up a “Daily Dose of Winston” to her students at Lawrence - Lawson Elementary in Sparta.

Rich, who is a 2014 graduate of Sparta High School, has been with the district for the last two years. While she was working in Sparta as a student teacher, she brought home her corgi puppy, lovingly named Winston.

“He has always been just so relaxed, even as a puppy,” Rich said. “He just always goes with the flow.”

Winston has visited Rich’s students at Lawrence Lawson on several occasions, both last school year and this year. Rich uses the visits as part of a reward system used school wide.

After the students accumulate a certain number of “Spartan way” cards, which they receive after getting caught being respectful, responsible and safe, the students have a variety of reward options to choose from. One choice the students themselves came up with is a visit from Winston.

Winston only physically comes to school on those special occasions, but Rich uses him a variety of ways in the classroom all year long.

Rich will oftentimes create different word problems based on the pictures of him she shows the students. In third grade, students work on a personal narrative writing unit involving stories about something that’s happened to them.

“I’ll think of a random silly Winston story and I'll model the whole teaching unit off of that story. They hear all sorts of different stories that help with learning from writing to math,” Rich explained. “Any way that I can get kids to engage with the content and connect with it in a meaningful way through Winston is the end goal behind it.”

Rich says it has been a phenomenal way to teach her students about characteristic traits too as being able to describe someone with just a word is a really abstract thing for kids to understand. She’ll ask her students if they think Winston is lazy and they think of all the stories that they've been told to really get that deeper level of understanding and explain why they think what they think.

Before Rich began using Winston as somewhat of a teaching tool, she thought about her own schooling at Southside Elementary in Sparta and her teachers growing up.

“If I were to create a list, every single one of my favorite teachers would always tell stories from their personal lives and they would bring in their kids or dogs or some silly little quirk that they had as a hobby,” she said. “I think that really helps kids connect to their teachers and understand that they have lives outside of school and it's just a really powerful way to connect with kids.”

Now, through all of the confusion of learning from home and being away from the teachers and peers that they have created those personal connections with, Rich has come up with a way to send each of her students and their families a little joy each day.

Every once in a while, Rich will have a zoom call with a student and Winston will make a random guest appearance, but for the most part, Rich communicates with her students through a lot of pre-recorded videos she sends out.

“I send them morning message slideshows every morning, trying to give them that sense of routine that we’ve had all year,” she said, adding it will typically include a morning message and a couple of jokes and she also includes a Daily Dose of Winston.

The kids and their families get a picture of Winston every day. Rich has been trying to get more creative with the photos.

Right now, Rich and her students are going through a fairytale learning board, so she has been using Snapchat filters to make Winston a part of the different fairy tales. Winston has been photographed protecting the three little pigs, he has been transformed into Corgirella and he starred in the Three Little Corgis Ruff, which is a play-on-words of Three Billy Goats Gruff.

“It’s been a lot of fun to just give them that little smile every day,” Rich said. “I just hope it’s something they remember as a positive experience from school because at the end of the day a lot of the kids aren’t going to remember what they learned day-to-day, but those connections when you made them laugh or smile, that’s what they’re going to hold onto years down the road.”

Rich speculates that Winston misses her students just as much as she does. When her students would approach him, he would stop what he was doing to roll over on his back for some belly rubs.

“He’s just a very gentle little guy and he does really well with the kids,” she said. “Winston does this thing where he looks like he’s smiling and I use that as a reminder for me and everyone at this time that we need to remember to smile.”