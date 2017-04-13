St. Pat’s teacher goes the extra mile

It takes a special type of person to create a learning experience that keeps children excited to come to school. One teacher at St. Patrick’s Catholic School in Sparta has made it her life’s work.

Anna Fleming has been teaching for the last 41 years. She’s been at St. Pat’s for 11.

“I love it,” she said. “I think that St. Pat’s is the most well-kept secret in Sparta – really. I think a lot of people just say, ‘that’s the little catholic school on the corner,’ but no – it’s so great here.”

Fleming is the recipient of a 2017 Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Fellowship Award, a reflection of her ability to inspire a love of learning in her students and to motivate others to do the same.

“She is a top-notch teacher who goes above and beyond what is asked, and she’s always willing to go the extra mile for anyone in need,” said the school’s principal, Jean Suttie, who submitted Fleming’s nomination.

“It’s extremely humbling,” Fleming said. “I’m very honored. I’m sure there are many teachers out there who are very deserving.”

Fleming is the only five-year-old kindergarten teacher at St. Pat’s.

The secret to her success?

“We do a lot of fun things,” she said with a chuckle.

At the beginning of each year, her students share their hopes and dreams, and she hangs them on the wall to remind students (and herself) each and every day why they are there.

“They’re all becoming individuals,” she said. “Everybody doesn’t have to be the same. You can live your hopes and dreams.”

In fact, her entire classroom is designed to instill healthy development.

“It’s a busy room and they’re busy children,” she said. “They sit in pods, they sit in groups and they share and help each other. They’re learning how to cooperate, how to make friends and when they’re older and become adults, they know how to take care of each other.”

Fleming says that at the end of the day, she can only hope for one result from her receiving the Kohl award.

“If it brings any recognition to the school and it brings people into the school – it’s registration time, you know – I’ll be happy.”

This year, the 100 educators in Wisconsin selected for the honor will receive $6,000, plus a $6,000 grant for their school. The award dollar amount was doubled late last week as a ‘surprise’ announcement.

The foundation also offers an Excellence Award and Initiative Scholarship for high school seniors, as well as a Leadership Award for school principals.

Oakley Moser IV, a science teacher at Tomah High School, also received the Fellowship Award this year (see related story).

A luncheon will be held April 30 in Eau Claire for all recipients in the north central and northwest regions of the state.

“I can’t wait to meet and personally thank Senator Kohl for his thinking of us, thinking of me and honoring me in the way he has,” Fleming said. “I’m glad the school will get an award as well. I’m just thrilled that I can help my school that way.”

The Herb Kohl Education Foundation was established in 1990 by former businessman, philanthropist and U.S. Senator Herb Kohl. To date, it has awarded $11.5 million to Wisconsin educators, principals, students and schools.