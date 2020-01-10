St. Peter’s Parish will host Kurbside Kraut this year

At St. Peter’s Parish, the annual Sauerkraut Supper is all about bringing the community together with good food and fellowship while raising funds to keep the small, country parish operating smoothly.

Known locally as “The Jewel on the Hill” and now headed by Fr. Biju Chennala Kunjukutty, St. Peter’s was officially opened in 1899. The current building was built in 1920-21 and in 1967, St. Peter's had its first annual Sauerkraut Supper.

St. Peter’s first sauerkraut supper started with a few women of the parish making dinner for a group of priests and has grown into the main fundraiser for the church, feeding around 1,100 people on average for the past several years and as many as 1,400; sometimes even the priest helps out.

“That’s quite an accomplishment for a small, country parish of 99 families. Everyone pitches in to help, and I mean everyone,” said Melissa Schaub, parish secretary and member.

The family style, all-you-can-eat meal typically includes pork ribs and kraut, Polish sausages, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, applesauce, bread and butter, cheese and apple or pumpkin pie.

Due to health and safety concerns for workers and patrons stemming from COVID-19, St. Peter’s Parish is not holding the traditional sit-down supper this year for what would have been its 53rd annual Sauerkraut Supper.

Instead, St. Peter’s will host its first annual “Kurbside Kraut and Sausage Drive Thru” to give people a taste of the usual meal.

This year, like every year, a group of around a dozen people gathered together in early August to turn cabbage into sauerkraut.

Pam Benzing, PCCW president ordered a mere 400 pounds of locally grown cabbage this year; for the past few years, orders have been somewhere between 1,000 to 1,200 pounds.

After shredding, packing and salting, the cabbage ferments in the church basement until the second week of October.

At the typical Sauerkraut Supper, pork ribs would be trimmed a day ahead, then kraut would be packed into roasters with the meat for cooking the day of the dinner.

Coffee cakes for the bake sale and applesauce would be made by parishioners ahead of time. Pies, bread and a variety of homemade treats for the meal, bake sale and cake walk would also be brought in.

This year, the meal will feature the famous handmade sauerkraut and Bakalars’ Polish sausages, which are traditionally served with the dinner. Meals packaged to go will be delivered curbside to patrons as they wait in their vehicles.

All of the meals will be packed following all local health department COVID-19 safety protocols. Individuals preparing and delivering meals will be wearing masks and gloves and all food prep areas will be cleaned hourly.

In an effort to keep contact to a minimum, volunteers will be directing traffic and taking orders as well as delivering meals curbside. No one will be allowed to leave their vehicle.

St. Peter’s, located off of Highway 33 in Rockland atop Middle Ridge, will hold the Kurbside Kraut on Wednesday, Oct. 14 from 3:30 to 7 p.m. or until sold out. Attendees can drive up and buy a meal or pre-order sausage on a bun and sauerkraut online at https://saintpetersparish.net/

Containers of raw kraut will also be sold during the event.

Traditionally, along with the meal there is a bake sale, cake walk, beer/soft drink tent with music and a raffle. The only one of these extras included in this year’s event will be the raffle; tickets will be sold by parish members before and during the drive thru event.

“We are living through strange times and everyone misses the fun, friends and food at past gatherings, including the traditional Sauerkraut Supper,” said member Mary Bach. “St. Peter’s members hope with this pared down, COVID-conscious version of Kurbside Kraut we can give everyone a taste of happier times while helping the effort to beat the bug so we can meet in 2021 with the full menu of food, fun and camaraderie at St. Peter’s Sauerkraut Supper.”