Staff, students and parents in awe of new Herrman Elementary

Sparta Area School District’s much anticipated new addition, Herrman Elementary School, has been officially open and operational for the past few weeks. Prior to the district’s recent switch back to virtual learning, students, staff and families have been excited to be a part of the new elementary school opening.

Construction at Herrman began on May 5, 2019 as part of the district’s facilities expansion project to expand the district’s building capacity, particularly at the elementary school level in order to accommodate the district’s current and projected enrollment growth.

Much like everything else, plans to show off the new building have unfortunately been thwarted by COVID-19.

“We couldn’t have an open house like we wanted to, because we really want to show off the building,” said Co-Principal Mike Roddick. “The community did a great job of supporting us, so it would be nice to show them what all of that money went for because I’m sure they’re going to be impressed.”

The two-story building can accommodate 800 students in grades 1 through 4; currently, there are roughly 650 students enrolled at Herrman. There are almost 500 kids that started the school year in the building while roughly 150 started virtually.

Four pods for each grade level have been constructed to include a total of four bathrooms, 11 classrooms that include special education suites and a commons area between classrooms equipped with cubbies for every student. Other cool features include a variety of seating choices for students that were meant to be versatile and meet the different needs of all students.

The first floor contains two of the classroom pods for first and second grade, a large commons area, an indoor gymnasium, a multi-purpose room and music rooms for students as well as a kitchen and office spaces for staff.

A large staircase leads from the commons area to the second-floor library space complete with fun reading nooks and workspaces for students. Two additional classroom pods for third and fourth grade as well as art rooms are also on the second floor.

The majority of the common areas such as the gymnasium, library, music and art rooms haven’t been open to students yet in order to comply with the district’s mitigation procedures and policies that have been implemented to help keep staff and students healthy and safe.

As of next week, the entire district in all grade levels will be 100 percent virtual as Monroe County is at the RED level indicated in the district’s in-building learning plan.

On Sept. 1, students and parents came into the school for a short tour and individual meetings with teachers to discuss what the school year would look like and to try to prepare parents for the possibility of going 100 percent virtual.

“Last year, we got caught in a situation that no one could have prepared for,” Roddick said. “We had time to prepare much better this time so hopefully things will go smoother.”

According to Co-Principal Toby Oswald, the feedback at the orientations was nothing but positives. Parents were impressed with how beautiful the building was and reiterated how excited their kids were.

“Parents were just amazed, even when staff walked in, they thought this was really something,” Oswald said. “It’s a big building with a small feel and that’s what parents liked once they got into the pods.”

Students remain in their individual classrooms the majority of the day, breakfast and lunch are delivered to classrooms. Desks are kept six feet apart and students have been doing a great job of keeping their masks on, according to Oswald.

“The kids have been really good about it,” he said.

Teachers maintain six feet of space from students. Each pod has breakout spaces for students and a commons area, that is currently not being used to allow for proper social distancing.

Even though things looked different the first few weeks of in-person learning, staff and students were just grateful to be back in the building.

Laura Danielson, an educational assistant at Herrman, said the school year has been going much better than she initially thought. “I was a little nervous coming back, but I think it’s been going great,” she said.

Candice Thiel’s second grade class has adapted to “the new norm.” At the beginning of the year she spent a lot of time with her students going over routines and procedures.

“Everything was brand new to everybody. It’s a new building, new protocol and procedures,” Thiel said. “You just have to go with the flow. The kids are really adapting to that since it was made clear to them at the beginning of the year that something could happen that will change things at any time.”

Teachers are loving the new building and the spacious environment; especially now that they needed the extra space this year.

“It is such a gorgeous building with beautiful views,” said fourth grade teacher Danielle Keenan. “We have so much space and of course, in our circumstances, there are things we can’t utilize right now, but we are looking forward to getting to use all of the spaces. I’m very happy to be here.”

Keenan, who previously taught at Meadowview Intermediate added that the biggest thing they needed was additional space and teachers are so grateful for that.

“The community should be proud of this building; it’s beautiful and it’s just unfortunate that we haven't’ gotten the opportunity to show it to them yet,” Oswald said. “It’ll be a lot of fun when we get to use the building to its full potential, it’ll be like having a whole new building again. We might just have to have a second-year grand opening.”