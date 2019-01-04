"The stars aligned" for child unresponsive at Tomah pool

By virtue of having properly trained emergency medical staff nearby, an unidentified youth is recovering from an incident at a Tomah indoor pool that could have been much worse.

According to a Tomah police department press release, the Tomah Area Ambulance Service and Tomah police officers were dispatched to a local indoor pool Saturday at 3:23 p.m.

Upon their arrival they found a child unresponsive (blue and not breathing). Then according to Sgt. Eric Pederson, "the stars aligned" for the youth, whose name and age were not in the press release.

A husband and wife at the pool observed and removed the child from the water. An off-duty officer from the La Crosse police department was also on the scene and assisted. Tomah Fire Department volunteers were conducting training in the immediate area and responded to the scene almost immediately.

The woman and off-duty officer began lifesaving measures and were able to revive the child. The husband ensured 911 was called. TAAS arrived and transported the child to the Tomah Memorial Hospital emergency room. Medical staff was waiting.

The child was transported by Gundersen AIR for precautionary measures and is expected to be okay, according to Pederson.

"To say the little boy was lucky would be an understatement," Pederson said. "We commend the immediate actions of the husband and wife team, the off-duty La Crosse officer, the Tomah fire crew who heard the call as they were driving by, the TAAS paramedics and EMT's, staff at the hotel, the emergency room medical team and our professional dispatchers at the Monroe County 9-1-1 Communications Center.

"This incredible team effort will allow the little boy the opportunity be playing in a couple days. Who doesn't love a story with a happy ending," Pederson said.