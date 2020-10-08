State sets record for daily COVID cases

After setting a new daily COVID-19 case record Saturday, Wisconsin’s rate of infection from the virus declined again Sunday.

The state recorded 1,165 cases Saturday but still saw a drop in its in seven-day average, which fell from 867 a week ago to 847 as of Saturday. There were 621 cases reported in the state on Sunday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 60,554 with the total number of deaths at 998.

In Monroe County, which doesn’t release weekend statistics until Monday afternoon, two new cases were reported on Thursday, Aug 6. They included one male and one female both in their 30s.

That brought the county’s total of confirmed cases to 237. Monroe County currently has 44 active cases (two are currently hospitalized), 193 recoveries, and two deaths.

The Coulee COVID Compass, which gauges the transmission risk level of the virus, is no longer being used. Instead, health officals are moving away from a risk-assessment tool, to a risk assessment process, according to La Crosse County Health Department director Jen Rombalski.

The new process, which is still being finalized, will use metrics such as case rates, hospitalizations, hospital capacity and readiness, testing and contact tracing among others to determine risk from the virus.

The Monroe County Health Department said it continues to work with state and local partners as well as health care providers to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and to help protect the health and safety of Monroe County residents. The public should follow steps to avoid getting sick including:

· If you have or are a close contact of someone with COVID-19, isolate yourself and quarantine for the full amount of time as advised by the health department

· Stay at home as much as possible, especially if you are sick, even if that illness is mild

· Maintain a 6-foot distance with others whenever possible and minimize close contact

(within 6 feet) with those outside of your household

· Avoid congregating in groups of any size

· Limit travel, especially to areas with large numbers of COVID-19 cases

· Wear a fabric face covering

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water

· Avoid touching your face

“Staying at home and physical distancing are our best tools” says Nelson, “Everything matters. The better we do our part in protecting ourselves and others the better our outcomes will be and the quicker we will get through this.”