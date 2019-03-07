State worker who died at Volk Field identified

The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs has released the name of a state employee who died Monday, July 1 at Volk Field.

Nicholas Janz, 40, a facility maintenance specialist at the Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center, died while performing his duties at the base.

According to the DMA, Janz was electrocuted while replacing light bulbs on a runway at the Camp Douglas military base.

Janz was pronounced dead at approximately 11 a.m. by the Tomah Memorial medical control officer.

Juneau County Medical Examiner Myron Oestreich says autopsy results are pending.

The DMA is working with local and state officials to review the details of the accident.

Janz had been employed at the DMA since 2010, and was considered a diligent and dedicated employee. He lived in Warrens with his wife and three children.

“The entire DMA family sends its thoughts and prayers to the Janz family during this difficult time. He will be remembered as a diligent and dedicated employee, and all of the Wisconsin DMA mourns his loss,” the DMA said in a statement released Tuesday.