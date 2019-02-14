Stay tuned for more on outdoor music in Tomah

Stay tuned.

That was the message from Tomah Chamber of Commerce president Tina Thompson regarding as proposed summer music series in Tomah. All Thompson had to share at the Tomah City Council meeting Tuesday night was simply "more details will be coming in the future."

And council members had no questions at this time. According to information in the Tomah council agenda a meeting was held Jan. 28 with Thompson, city administrator Roger Gorius and several members of city departments that would be involved with logistics.

According to information Gorius included in his monthly report to the council, "the talks went well and the Chamber will put this into motion."

Per a series of surveys outdoor summer music events is something the public would like more of. In his report Gorius indicated the city would work with a promoter and the Chamber to determine possible street closures and other logistics.

Tomah already has Americana Music in the Park in Gillett Park. The event continues to be a large community draw that attracts people to the park every other Wednesday night

The only drawback is when mother nature throws a curveball which either forces cancellation or a change in venue to the Gold Building at Recreation Park.

The Tomah Chamber also coordinated the first Music on Milwaukee Street last August billed as a musical replacement for the Fort McCoy concert at Constitution Park cancelled in 2018. In its first year Music on Milwaukee drew a respectable crowd for its maiden run to downtown Tomah. Several civic organizations provided food and beverages.

Mid-week live music is a trend with a solid niche in countless communities across Wisconsin and locally. Thompson will discuss the proposal Tuesday night.

In other business:

Tomah mayor Mike Murray took time at the beginning of the council meeting to remember former city alderman Dennis Greeno who died Jan. 29 from lung cancer. Greeno is remembered for his committed municipal service on the council. But as Murray noted, Greeno's likely insistence the council not devote too much time paying respect to his memory.

Murray quipped that Greeno was one who insisted to "keep moving on with the (council) meeting." In his memory that is what they did.

The council approved the cabaret license class and B liquor/class B fermented malt beverage license for Murray's On Main, part of the 3rd Gen LLC development, Tee Pee Building. They also approved an application to allow outdoor seating on the first floor restaurant and second floor banquet center balcony. A request to consider outdoor music will come at a later date. An ordinance has to be drafted and reviewed by the Planning Commission before it comes back to the council for action. It will likely be modeled after an ordinance for on the books in La Crosse.

The council gave its approval for the Tomah Area Ambulance Service to be considered a clinical setting for training purposes in connection with Madison Area Technical College. The designation allows TAAS to accept students enrolled at MATC for fieldwork training and as interns. TAAS has similar agreements with Western Technical College and Mid-State Technical College.

The council approved an agency fare of $6 to the Shared Ride Taxi program fee. An agency fare would be charged to human service organizations for use of transit services by their clients. Fares are determined by a municipality. The city is asking the fee be set as one way. The extra rate helps cover Federal Transit Administrative costs incurred by the Shared Ride program. City treasurer Julia Mann said the health agencies are aware of the request. She noted if health agencies had to contract patient transportation the cost could be approximately $30 for the same service.

The council approved and ordinance amendment to reduce the size of the Long Range Planning Committee by one person. The current size is 10 members. In recent months having enough members for a quorum has been difficult. Eric Prise resigned from the committee. With his decision the council will consider reducing the committee by one. If approved only five members would be needed for a quorum instead of six.

It was noted that Prise was a committee member whose attendance was reliable. Yarrington questioned if the reduction was going to solve the numbers issue if the absence of other members remains a potential hurdle for a quorum. Yarrington's logic was not in question. But the general feeling of other alders was amending the ordinance was a starting point to that would hopefully resolve not having a quorum for LRPC meetings. The amended ordinance needs to be drafted and will come back to the council for final action in March.

The council approved the application of a $250,000 State Trust Fund loan to finance rehabilitation efforts of tax increment district (TID) #8 development incentive for 3rd Gen LLC. Payback will come from TID revenue from the 3rd Gen Tee Pee Building development. It is a five year loan at 4.25 percent interest.