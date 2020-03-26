Staying safe at home during Coronavirus

The COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Pandemic is requiring that we all do our part to protect ourselves and others in the community. There are ways that you can both protect yourself and keep yourself and your family occupied during this time.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

• Practice social distancing: stay at least six feet away from other people.

• Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, playdates, and nonessential appointments.

• Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, counter tops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles). See CDC’s recommendations for household cleaning and disinfection.

• If you or someone you know is more vulnerable, for example elderly or part of a high-risk population, take extra precaution. Adopt these social distancing measures over the next eight weeks to protect you and your loved ones.

• Have a two-week supply of prescription and over-the-counter medications, food, and other essentials.

• Plan ways to care for family members who might be at a greater risk for serious complications of COVID-19, including older adults and those with severe chronic medical conditions.

Know the signs and symptoms of COVID-19. The following symptoms may appear 2-14 days after you are exposed to the virus. If you have these symptoms, call your doctor's office.

• Fever

• Cough

• Shortness of breath

Fear and anxiety about a disease can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions in adults and children. Coping with stress will make you, the people you care about, and your community stronger. Try to:

• Take a break from the news, including social media. Take care of your body. Take deep breaths, stretch, or meditate. Try to eat healthy, well balanced meals, exercise regularly, get plenty of sleep, and avoid alcohol and drugs.

• Make time to unwind. Try to do some other activities you enjoy.

• Talk with people you trust. Explain your concerns and how you are feeling.

If you’re staying at home, here are ideas and resources for you and your family

• You can still go outside during this time as long as you maintain social distancing and groups of 10 or less

• Find ways to keep in touch with others while practicing social distancing. Social distancing does not mean social isolation. Find ways to stay in touch with family and friends through phone, email, or video chat.

Online resources:

• YouTube has free exercise videos, yoga, music. There is also a YouTube kids app

• Sparta and Tomah School Districts have extra online resources for learning. Visit https://www.tomah.education/techkid or https://www.spartan.org/updates/at-home-learning

• The Tomah Boys and Girls Club is offering Club @ Home and The Sparta Boys and Girls Club has educational resources posted on their Facebook page.

• Your local libraries are part of the Winding Rivers Library System, so you have access to free e-books, audiobooks, videos, and movies available through your local library. Visit https://wplc.overdrive.com/ or download the free Libby app

• All Monroe County Meal Sites (are now closed for congregate meals; however, the meal sites will continue to deliver meals. Please contact the ADRC at 608-269-8690 to request meals or for questions.

• Individuals and families impacted by unemployment or reduced hours, school or business closures, or other reasons for food scarcity are encouraged to visit a Couleecap food pantry Monday through Friday between the hours of 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM located at 217 North Black River Street in Sparta. They will offer pre-packed bags of food than can be picked up without entering the building. If a person or family needs food but cannot come to the pantry themselves, they may send a friend or family member on their behalf. Couleecap will offer accommodations for special dietary needs when possible and can schedule limited home delivery to those who are not able to send someone on their behalf. To request dietary considerations or limited home delivery, people can call 608-424-4187.

For updated lists of resources, visit https://healthymonroecowi.org/covid-19