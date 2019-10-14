STEM Academy alumnus fields FIRST Robotics Team

Due to the big efforts of a small group of individuals, Sparta Area School District now has a FIRST Robotics team appropriately dubbed the Sparta Robotans. Technology Education/Science Teacher Austin Lee started with the district five years ago and had been trying to get a robotics program up and running throughout his time at SHS.

According to Lee, there was always a missing piece; either the district lacked the funds, student interest or mentors. Sophomore Lucy Schwarz did not accept that.

As an Innovations STEM Academy alumnus, Schwarz wanted a robotics team to help her meet her goals for the future. She approached Activities Director John Blaha, who told her what she needed to do in order to make it happen.

“He told me people had tried before and hadn’t been able to do it,” Schwarz said, adding she immediately got Lee to agree to be a mentor. “Then we outreached like crazy. We just grew and hit the ground running this year. It feels selfish to say I’m proud of myself but I am proud.”

Blaha allotted a $5,000 budget for the team every year, which is enough to cover the registration fee to the competition, which includes a kit. According to Lee, the minimum operating budget for a team each year is roughly $10,000.

The students will still need to fundraise to help pay for extra parts, equipment and travel costs.

Last year, before the group became an official team, they were a club and they did some work with Boe-Bot robots.

The 7 Rivers Robotic Coalition, which supports and promotes STEM education and the FIRST Robotics program, hosts a regional competition in La Crosse every year. Last year, Lee took the kids to observe the competition and they immediately began asking him to enter the regional competition.

“By the end of the day, they had gone to virtually every single team and spent the whole day scouting,” Lee said. “It was like they had this hidden agenda that I didn’t even know about.”

Now that they are an official team, Sparta is an official member of the 11-team coalition and will be competing at the 2020 7RRC Regional Competition April 1. Participants call FIRST Robotics the ultimate sport for the mind and “the hardest fun you’ll ever have.”

The Kick-Off event, which will be held in early January, marks the beginning of the design and build season. Teams receive their kits at the event and learn the game.

Under a limited time frame, teams are challenged to raise funds, design a team brand and logo, improve teamwork skills, design an industrial-size robot, build it and program it to play a field game against like-minded competitors.

Each team only has until their first competition to build and test their robots, made even more impressive by the fact that Sparta’s team only has three seniors as members, everyone else is sophomores and freshman.

“All of the participating kids do all the work. I’m the adult presence in the room and I write POs for them to order things, but other than that, they do it all,” Lee said, adding the kids have been working with the districts grant developer Melanie Johnson to write grants in an attempt to secure some additional funding. “It’s all on them. Not all of these kids are builders. It’s a team made up of multiple facets.”

It’s a culmination of art, marketing, programming, engineering, building, public relations, record keeping and so much more. Each individual team members’ talents are crucial to the success of the team during competition.

“I feel like we’ve changed the perspective of robotics. A lot of people say they can’t be in robotics because they’re not smart enough,” Schwarz said. “We have so many different values that are all thrown into this team as one category. There is so much that goes into this other than IQ and whether or not someone is good at math. It’s so much more than a couple kids sitting at a computer.”

FIRST Robotics also prides itself on what it calls “gracious professionalism.” Even though it is ultimately a competition on the game field, teams mentor each other and work together to ensure everyone’s success.