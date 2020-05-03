STEM students create and explore biomes

Students at Innovations STEM Academy in Sparta recently created biomes in their Animal Unit and invited their families and fifth-grade peers to explore the spaces they created.

By scientific definition, biomes are biological communities made up of plants and animals that have formed common characteristics in response to a shared physical climate. Typically, biomes are divided into five basic types including aquatic, rainforest, desert, arctic and grassland.

According to teacher Dana Hoff, each classroom was first assigned a biome, then each of the students began the project by researching a real animal individually. The kids then used their creativity and various materials to re-create the animal as well as its habitat.

As a group, they were assigned to create an imaginary animal that could successfully live in the respective biomes. The kids then worked together to transform their classrooms into the five biomes.

In the grasslands, students had created models of several animals including an elephant, a black panther, various birds and more situated amongst tall trees. Students assigned to the arctic sat wrapped in blankets and coats in a cold room with their cold-weather animals, snow on the floor and pictures of icebergs on the walls.

Visitors had to walk through a hallway that was transformed into the ocean floor with blue paper and seaweed lining the wall and blue streamers hanging from the ceiling in order to get to the rainforest where everything was lush and green.

Creatures such as the fennec fox and scorpions could be found in the desert amongst the sand and pink skies where visitors could also hop aboard a safari tour.

The students also had to produce a documentary explaining the chosen animal’s life cycle, its adaptation, its germination period and several other characteristics that they presented during the tours of the biomes.

According to Hoff, the kids had a trimester to complete their projects, working on them for 30 minutes at the end of each day.