Student’s Perspective: COVID-19

After 20 days without school being in session (April 6), Sparta High School senior Adam McKee has been keeping busy and preparing for a future in a health career. In general, McKee said his daily life has been affected most by the abrupt change in education, but on the bright side, he enjoys the extra sleep and time for the outdoors.

Adam is taking advantage of a tricky situation by preparing for his college education at Winona State University. He just recently registered for classes online and is taking the time to get to know some of his future classmates who live in a multitude of places. McKee is going for nursing, a career that is more important than ever. He predicts an influx of nursing students in light of this pandemic and an increased focus on individual health and safety – personal safety equipment training and self care to help as many people as possible while staying safe themselves.

Back to the present, Adam is taking AP chemistry, AP language and composition, anatomy, statistics and WWII at SHS. McKee definitely has his share of concerns about online learning, but first and foremost is his ability to learn outside of the classroom. Adam is a kinesthetic and hands-on learner, so being taught difficult subjects with practical applications like chemistry and anatomy in a virtual environment will be much more tricky without an instructor present. In addition, McKee is not looking forward to online statistics without easily seeing the process explained step by step with time for questions.

Like many, Adam misses seeing his friends, teachers and classmates at school. In addition he experienced some discomfort with the adjustment of his normal school routine. Also, the cancellation of the spring sports season and possibility graduation looms heavy over his head among others. In a sentence echoed by many seniors, Adam said, “As it senior, it sucks. We don’t have the excitement building towards graduation during the last two months of school and we don’t have the last few days with our friends. There is a lack of closure.”

Aside from his concerns, McKee remains optimistic. He is personally feeling pretty good and additionally staying in touch with his friends over social media; however, the interactions are not the same as they would be in-person.

The COVID-19 closures have had a significant impact on his family. McKee’s mother is a nurse, resulting in her having limited contact with her family. Because of safety concerns, everyone in the McKee household has to be more aware of what they are doing at home. In addition, Adam’s dad, a SHS math teacher, will be working from home in his own little office. Other family members home include his older brother, Eric, a junior in college at UW-Platteville, and younger brother, Lucas, a 7th grader. Having everyone home presents some new challenges, including Wi-Fi speed and overall getting along, but ultimately, Adam thinks it’s for the better.

To stay on top of the situation, McKee has formed a new routine: wake up, eat, do some classwork, and then do at least one physical activity like fishing, hitting balls off of a tee or taking a walk.

As an employee at Papa Murphy’s, Adam’s workplace has made some adjustments. As an essential business, they remain open but have been encouraging orders to be taken online or over the phone to limit the amount of people in the store. In addition, the business has implemented a curbside pick up service to limit the amount of interaction within the store’s doors. As a business in food service, hygiene has always been a priority, however, the employees are now taking the extra steps to wipe down doors, card reader buttons and more. Also, the employees sanitize their hands every hour and wear gloves while delivering their curbside pick up orders.

Some activities that have been cancelled for McKee have been the spring baseball season, a statewide CNA test, and possibly graduation. In addition, he had to register for college classes online rather than in person. The 2020 baseball season was one Adam was really looking forward to, and the CNA test has been cancelled until further notice.

Throughout this whole situation, McKee is staying very positive and optimistic, enjoying the additional time to self reflect and have some alone time to enjoy the outdoors. He deemed the increased amount of family time positive along with having more time to pursue his various hobbies like fishing, biking and baseball drills.