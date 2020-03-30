Student perspective: COVID-19

I caught up with Sparta High School senior Montgomery Alderman – online of course – to gain some more insight on how the rapidly shifting Coronavirus situation has affected the student body after eight days of social isolation (March 25).

As a senior with most of her credits already completed, Alderman was already taking many of her classes online before the school shutdowns across Wisconsin. Even so, she was still taking classes at the high school: Written Communications, Personal Fitness, World History, Art and Anatomy with the addition of work-release at the end of the school day. While the transition to at-home learning hasn’t been too much of an issue for Montgomery, she is empathetic to the other students who are going from a full schedule of in-person classes to all online schooling. The biggest challenge she has now in regards to schoolwork is the lack of teachers immediately available to answer any questions she may have.

The aspects of daily life Alderman misses most are seeing her grandparents and having hallway interactions. She said, “It [is] hard, especially since I’d like to see my Grandma and Grandpa, but I know that I could put them at risk if I go out and such. I know there are other ways to keep in touch, but there’s something special about being able to spend time together in person.” One of the biggest things that many of us students, myself included, have taken for granted is seeing the rest of the student body in the hallways.

Personally, Montgomery is doing well; she enjoys the ability to work at her own time and pace. She is not afraid as long as people keep safe and follow what they are told. From another concerned citizen to the rest of the public: “Wash your hands and stay home unless it’s completely necessary to go out!” The COVID-19 situation has had some repercussions for the Alderman family as they are adjusting to the entire household being together all the time. Ultimately Montgomery is staying positive about having everyone home, explaining, “It is stressful, definitely, but we make it work day by day, and I’ve found the we’ve been spending more time with one another. That’s got to be good for something, right?”

Keeping up with schoolwork online is certainly a raw situation; Alderman started out with a schedule, but has since been utilizing the 24/7 access to her benefit by completing her tasks when she is not busy with housework, chores and the like.

With new orders for all non-essential businesses to close, Alderman is still out working at Kwik Trip – an essential business. The gas station has been doing everything in its power to keep guests and employees safe during this international health crisis. Kwik Trip has closed self-serve stations and is supplying extra staff to help get people coffee and other drinks. The employees have been wiping down counters hourly with cleaner and washing their hands when handling anything.

She stated, “Kwik Trip has always been good about keeping the stores healthy, safe and clean for our guests, and we want to uphold that level. Since the outbreak, we’ve done what we can to raise those levels to ensure the safety of everyone who comes inside.” While many businesses are seeing a decrease in hours, Montgomery has seen an increase in hours, even more so after she asked to work more hours to cover in case someone calls in due to any suspected illness.

After normal life has come to a standstill with plentiful cancellations, Alderman has lost opportunities in Show Choir, school and volunteering for the Art Club show season. In addition, Montgomery has expressed her concern for the juniors and their Prom after seeing the junior’s excitement building throughout the school year and how much fun it was for her last year. In addition, her worries about graduation are slowly increasing, expressing, “I’m a bit afraid of how it’s going to work, let alone if it will happen at all.”

To end on a more positive note, Ms. Montgomery Alderman said she has been able to get a lot of personal items done and catch up on some much needed sleep. She joked, “I’m so much of an introvert, not a lot has really changed in my life, it’s quite sad really.”

Stay home, stay safe and wash your hands.