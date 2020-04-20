Student's perspective: COVID-19

This week’s featured interviewee is Lily Wiegand, a sophomore attending Sparta High School. It has been 28 days since the cancellation of school, and online schooling is kicking into gear. Wiegand’s life hasn’t changed too drastically since Gov. Evers’s stay at home order, however, change is still present.

One of the challenges Wiegand is adapting to is getting used to online classes and how to ask her teachers questions about homework or assignments.

Lily is taking world civilizations, German 2, chemistry, geometry, sophomore English, intro to business and choir. In addition, she is taking driver’s ed. Her most difficult classes online are chemistry and geometry as she is a visual learner who needs to see someone do the content before giving it a go herself. Through these interviews I have noticed many students are finding math and science as two of the most difficult classes to transition to online because of the high levels of application and direct teacher interaction.

The aspects of life that Wiegand misses most are seeing her friends and participating in sports. A two-time state contender in gymnastics, Wiegand is not able to practice in a gym for the upcoming season, making it more difficult to stay in shape over the offseason. The pandemic has forced her to get creative with her home workouts away from gymnastics equipment. In addition, Lily was looking forward to the 2020 spring track season.

With everything going on, Wiegand is managing well; getting used to the change but staying home and staying safe. In addition to Lily, her mother and grandparents are now working from home while her sister is taking online classes and missing her job.

To keep on top of everything, Lily puts forth her best effort, but admits it can oftentimes be easy to forget or sometimes other priorities take place instead, like watching her niece. Wiegand explained, “I’m starting to get used to it (the online schooling), some online work is confusing, but I just try my hardest.”

Aside from her track season and gym time, Lily is grateful that she has not had to deal with many cancellations. She did point out that it is tough to see her senior friends getting cut short.

Finding positives from this situation is tough, but Wiegand is taking advantage of the extra time on her hands to work on herself and be with her family more.

To leave off, Lily addresses the community, “I hope everyone is staying safe and taking care of themselves.”