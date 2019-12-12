S.U.M.M.I.T. Spirits presents a quirky Christmas comedy for the holidays

If you’re looking for a little Christmas cheer, check out S.U.M.M.I.T. Spirits new holiday production, “Happy Hollandaise!”, a play by Tim Koenig, co-directed by Anita Jensen and Toni Burrows.

All Claire Finley (Karen Joos) wants is the perfect Christmas. She’s hired the celebrated gourmet chef Vilma Hasenpfeffer (Toni Burrows) to prepare her famous Hasenpfeffer Hollandaise Sauce for her dinner guests — the new vicar (William Clyma) and his very pregnant wife, Mary (Ann Yourell).

Unfortunately, the chef is late, the guests are early and there are burglars (Tom Houteveldt, Liz Manzella) loose in the neighborhood. To top it all off, Claire’s father (Terry Robinson) has been hit on the head (with the crèche, no less!) and thinks he’s the leading man in all of the West End theatre productions of the last 30 years!

With the help of her quirky brother George (Jeff Burrows), Claire tries to keep everything together as it continues to unravel in this sidesplitting British farce reminiscent of Arsenic and Old Lace. But once the mayhem dies down and the mixed-up identities unscramble, the true Christmas spirit shines bright in a surprise ending, which involves transformation, forgiveness, and a beautiful new beginning.

Performances start at 7 p.m., Thursday-Saturday, December 12-14 and 2pm on Sunday December 15 at the United Methodist Church, 210 N. Court Street in Sparta. Ticket prices are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and active military, $7 for students and ages 6 and under are free. For more information, call the church office at 608-269-6949.