A super cool igloo

A Sparta family put their creativity to the test last month by building their very own igloo in their backyard. Chris and Tegan Wise along with their kids Grace and Ethan started construction on the igloo sometime in mid-January and were able to finish due to the cold stretch that recently descended on the area.

Chris had mentioned the idea to build an igloo to Tegan, who then began googling how to make igloos until she found one that she liked that was made from ice as opposed to the typical method of compacting snow with water.

Unfortunately, they couldn’t find any definitive instructions on how to do it. “We just winged it,” Chris said.

Start to finish, it took the Wise family close to one month to finish their igloo. They started construction sometime in mid-January, but the warmer temperatures last month wouldn’t allow for the bricks to freeze solid.

Tegan had purchased 30 plastic shoe boxes to use as a form for the bricks, however, she said her and Chris didn’t anticipate how many bricks it was going to take to complete the project. Therefore, they had to freeze the bricks, which are solid blocks of ice, in batches.

“We’d make a batch and let it freeze during the week and we’d add a layer to the igloo during the weekend,” Tegan said, adding that temperatures then got into the 30s and the water wasn’t freezing all the way through no matter how long they left it out.

When the temperatures plummeted in early February, while everyone else in the area remained indoors, the Wise family headed outdoors and was able to complete three batches of bricks in just a few days, spending one of the sub-zero weekends finishing the project.

“We were the only crazy people outside,” Tegan joked. “We thought we would either get it done or stare at it without a top for two weeks, so we just got it done.”

Once the bricks were completely frozen, Chris would use snow as a type of mortar to keep the bricks stacked together. “The top was the hardest part,” he said, adding that the domed roof took some time and patience.

Chris would cut an angle into the ice to help form the proper contour of the dome and the arched doorway.

“It was just kind of like a big puzzle,” Tegan added.

The Wise family joked that they took on the project out of boredom. Pre-pandemic, Chris and Tegan would host family get togethers just about every other weekend

“I was joking with a friend that this is what happens when you can’t cook for people,” Tegan joked. “We built an igloo instead. There’s not a lot to do with COVID and its winter, so why not?”

Throughout construction, the Wise family provided plenty of entertainment for their neighbors. Tegan even spotted one neighbor outside taking pictures, noting it’s not every day that you see your neighbor building an igloo.

Unfortunately, the igloo won’t last forever. Come spring it will be lost to warmer temperatures, but next year, Chris said he wants to build an even bigger igloo, which they might construct in the front yard instead so visitors and passersby can enjoy its beauty as well.