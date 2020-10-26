Supervisors to hear update on Rolling Hills project

The Monroe County Board will hear an update on the Rolling Hills project when it meets this Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Tom Martin from Community Living Solutions (CLS), the firm designing the project, will be addressing supervisors. At its Oct. 9 meeting, the Rolling Hills Committee discussed the configuration of the proposed building. The resolution that is standing at this point calls for a facility design with a 50-bed nursing home, a 24-bed assisted living unit and a 24-bed independent living unit.

That design, the committee pointed out, can be amended if other supervisors have other ideas but amendments need to be done as soon as possible since CLS will need clear direction by the November meeting.

The Rolling Hills Committee is supporting the 50-24-24 design. Martin plans on discussing the construction manager at Wednesday’s meeting.

In other business, the county board will act on three resolutions, including establishing a full-time community health educator position in the Monroe County Health Department.

According to the resolution, the position is needed during the COVID-19 pandemic to help the department meet the objectives of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention through the Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity Enhancing Detection grant.

The position would also enhance the department’s grant-writing. The $59,474 cost of the position would be covered through grants and incorporated into the 2021 budget.

The board also will act on a resolution calling for re-zoning a parcel in the Town of LaGrange and another approving a Monroe County Fair Housing Proclamation, which reasserts its commitment to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1968.

The board also will hear annual reports from Hetti Brown, executive director of Couleecap, a community action program that serves a four-county region, and Judge Todd Zeigler, who will give a presentation on Monroe County’s OWI treatment court.

The board meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the American Legion in Sparta, located 1116 Angelo Rd. The public also can access the meeting remotely. For information on how to do so, go to the Monroe County website.