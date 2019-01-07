Supervisors okay additional dispatcher

The Monroe County Board last Wednesday approved a new dispatcher position after 911 Communication Center Director Randy Williams told supervisors his department is severely understaffed.

Williams said he's forced to order dispatchers in to work on their days off to cover for sick leaves and vacations. He said the practice has caused employees to quit and he's had problems with candidates not being able to complete training.

Exacerbating the problem is an increase a steady increase in calls. According to Williams, since 2004, 911 calls have increased by more than 34%, while overall calls for service are up 65%. He said that increase is largely due to improvements in technology, including cell phones, computers, and mapping.

He said the minimum staffing per shift is three dispatcher, but adds that at times four dispatchers are needed to keep up with the volume of calls.

"Dispatching is very demanding and stressful at times," he said. "Being short staffed is adding to that stress, especially when you're expecting dispatchers to come in on their days off."

Williams said that environment has affected the department's ability to retain experienced, dedicated and hard-working employees.

The new position, which adds $57,610 to the department's budget, will allow it to fill open shifts without calling in off-duty staff , reduce overtime and relieve stress on the dispatchers, said Williams.