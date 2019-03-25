Supervisors want to hear from voters prior to bonding referendum

Rod Sherwood and Dean Peterson did not ask for their appointment to the Monroe County Rolling Hills Committee.

They were appointed by former Monroe County board chair Cedric Schnitzler and reappointed by Pete Peterson, who took over as board chair last April. But there they sit along with supervisors Pete Peterson, Jim Schroeder and Mary Von Ruden. Clearly some of the hottest seats in Monroe County government over the past few months.

But with an important vote coming up April 2 for county taxpayers, both men feel compelled to share details they feel voters should know before they cast a vote on an advisory bonding referendum on the ballot regarding Rolling Hills Nursing Home. Important details to help make an informed decision, said Sherwood.

The advisory referendum asks if Monroe County should bond for $20 million to build a new senior care facility with an estimated bond repayment schedule of $1.5 million over 20 years.

Sherwood contends the cost for the owner of a $100,000 home tied to a new building is closer to $45.63, not $12.31, the figure that has been calculated for the project.

Sherwood feels the cost to operate the existing Rolling Hills, $33.32 (per $100,000) should be included with the $12.31.

The referendum question does not include language on location.

Sherwood feels verbiage on the referendum misleads voters to the tune of $10 million. In his viewpoint, to be accurate, wording should include the total cost, $30 million, which includes $20 million and the amount that will be repaid over the span of the referendum. Obvious for some, not others, Sherwood contends.

Four informational forums were held in February and March. Three had modest attendance. The final forum in Sparta drew the largest crowd.

And with Monroe County mired in a legal battle between supervisors over alleged Open Meetings law violation, probable new construction costs will continue to climb if that drags out in court, Sherwood adds.

The 10 supervisors listed as defendants, include Pete Peterson, Nodji VanWychen, Paul Steele, Doug Path, David Pierce, Carol Las, Mary Cook, James Schroeder, Peterson and Sherwood.

Plaintiffs contend the 10 supervisors engaged in a walking quorum on Nov. 21, 2017, in violation of Wisconsin open meetings law, when they signed a petition under county board Rule 5.

No dirt will be turned until all legal challenges are resolved, Sherwood said.

According to hospital CEO Phil Stuart, 10 acres is available for a nursing home if the bonding referendum passes.

Another option is consideration of repurposing the old Tomah hospital for a nursing home beds. Stuart questions the new building plan that will give up nursing home beds when there is need for more beds in Monroe County.

"We are willing to work with the city (Tomah) and Monroe County to have discussions to repurpose the (old) hospital to maintain (the current number of licensed beds for Rolling Hills)," Stuart said.

Stuart said the current Tomah hospital could accommodate 25 beds to meet nursing home needs. That would allow new construction at either location to be scaled back to save building costs.

"They don't have to give up any beds," Stuart said.

Stuart indicates direction from the county is needed in the near future or risk the possible fate of the old hospital being razed in October after the move into its new campus.

If the county decides to build new, Peterson remains a vocal advocate to have Rolling Hills next to a hospital for medical convenience for residents.

"If there is a place to build (by the new hospital) we have to look at that site," Peterson said. "It would be great to have it next to a new hospital."

Sherwood and Peterson both agree use of a vacated Tomah hospital makes fiscal sense.

"Looking at (Tomah Memorial)..., it would be an option to consider to save money," Peterson said.

Sherwood insists repurposing the Tomah hospital has been shared at the committee level. Opponents insist that is not a feasible, but he feels voters should be aware that option exists in an effort to save taxpayer dollars.

Sherwood said he is fully aware it would require some remodeling to meet nursing home needs. And the building could possibly be utilized for other county needs, he added.

If the board is unable to agree on a plan, Sherwood is fully prepared to lobby for the county to "get out of the nursing home business."

Sherwood said he knows of two private nursing homes interested in buying Rolling Hills. He declined to make them public for this article at this time.

With April 2 around the corner Dean Peterson and Sherwood want to hear what voters have to say. They encourage people to give them a call. Peterson's number is (608) 343-7282. Sherwood's number is (608) 344-0755. Leave a message if they don't answer and they will try to call back. Both remind callers they work during the day.