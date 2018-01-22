Support for Sparta nursing home site unraveling

Plans for a new Monroe County nursing home north of Sparta could be crumbling.

A resolution that seems to designate Tomah as the new site for a nursing home will be going before the Monroe County Board at its Monthly meeting this Wednesday, Jan. 24.

The measure is being forwarded under the board's Committee Rule 5, which requires a committee to forward a resolution to the full board if it has been signed by at least five board members.

The petition has 10 signatures including those of supervisors Pete Peterson, Paul Steele, Rod Sherwood, Nodji VanWychen, Doug Path, David Pierce, Carol Las, Dean Peterson, Mary Cook and James Schroeder.

While the title of the resolution states it is "to designate the City of Tomah as the building site for the new Monroe County nursing home, the body of the document states only that "the Rolling Hills committee shall explore placing the nursing home in Tomah."

With the project in a state of instability, the finance committee last week voted to delay by up to three months a vote scheduled for Wednesday on the first round of bonding. The board was to vote on bonding $9.5 million, which would have allowed the project to break ground north of Sparta by early August.

Supervisors Pete Peterson and Sherwood have been leading the charge to get the project moved to Tomah, enlisting the help of the City of Tomah and Tomah Memorial Hospital, which has 10 acres on its new construction site where the county can build. The City of Tomah has offered to purchase the land and gift it to the county and has said it will bring utilities onto the site at its expense, a $250,000 cost savings it claims.

Peterson said the Rolling Hills committee will meet today (Monday) to forward a resolution to the board asking for approval of a marketing study of the Tomah area to see what nursing home services the area would support. The same study was done in the Sparta market but those results won't necessarily translate to the Tomah market.

The resolution is expected to ask for an amount not to exceed $25,000 to pay for the marketing study and an accompanying financial feasibility study.

In other business, the board will be holding a closed session to confer with legal council regarding justice center mediation. While there has been no public statement on the arbitration between the county and the Louis Berger Group, the architectural firm that designed the justice center, it seems clear that the county wasn't satisfied with the results.

Members of the county's arbitration team met with the Louis Berger Group for two days in mid-September in an effort to recoup money from the firm's building design flaws that led to millions of dollars in additional costs to the project.

At the time, County Board Chairman Cedric Schnitzler has said the board could either accept the offer or deny it and seek retribution through circuit court. The board has met in closed session to discuss the arbitration but nothing has been made public.

Berger is being blamed for design flaws and oversights that led to $5.2 million in cost overruns.

The county has retained Middleton attorney Saul Glazer to represent it in the mediation, as well as a architect to act as an expert in the case.

The Rolling Hills committee meets this afternoon (Monday) at 4 p.m. in the Rolling Hills auditorium.

The Monroe County Board meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the assembly room at the Justice Center. The entrance is located on West Oak Street.