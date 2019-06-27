Suspect apprehended following standoff in City of Tomah

On June 26, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Tomah Police Department received information from the Monroe County Crime Stoppers tip line of a subject that had reportedly made death threats through text messages.

The suspect was identified as Dalton D. Hintz, 25. According to the report, Hintz has an extensive history of police contacts, some of which involved violent tendencies.

Officers initiated an investigation into the threats and Hintz’s whereabouts and at approximately 6 p.m. Wednesday evening, officers were attempting to locate Hintz for questioning and to take him into custody on an active warrant.

During an interview with subjects at 203 W. Washington St. in Tomah, officers became aware that Hintz was inside the residence. Efforts were made to contact Hintz, who allegedly made multiple calls to 911 demanding officers leave.

Based on information that Hintz was reportedly in possession of a firearm and had made threats to kill, additional law enforcement resources were deployed and the incident upgraded to negotiations with an armed, barricaded subject.

During the course of negotiations for surrender, there were steps taken to solicit a safe apprehension. Diversionary devices and explosive breeching assets were deployed during negotiations, which resulted in both subjects leaving the residence without officers needing to enter.

The female subject is considered a victim in this incident and will not be named. There were no reported injuries and the incident remains under investigation.

Monroe County Sherriff’s Department, Monroe County Combined Tactical Unit, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Tomah Fire Department, Sparta Ambulance and Tomah Department of Public Works all provided additional resources to Tomah PD during the incident.