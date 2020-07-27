Suspect arrested in July 24 stabbing incident

On July 24, at approximately 11:58 p.m., the Monroe County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a fight at Barron’s Gentlemen’s Club where a suspect was allegedly in possession of a knife. The caller reported that one subject had been stabbed and the suspect had fled into the woods.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) responded to the scene and found a 30-year-old man from La Crescent, MN with a stab wound to his lower chest. The victim was transported to Sparta Mayo Hospital by Sparta Area Ambulance Service.

A perimeter was set up around the last known location of the suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Samuel R. Walker from Whitesburg, TN. A MCSO K-9 Officer gave commands to Walker, who was hiding in the woods.

After hearing the commands, Walker reportedly surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

Walker was then transported to the Monroe County Jail and is currently being held on the following charges: aggravated battery to intend great bodily harm, two counts of battery, three counts of disorderly conduct and endangering safety with a dangerous weapon.

The MCSO was assisted on scene by the Wisconsin State Patrol, La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Sparta Police Department, Sparta Area Ambulance Service and Cataract First Responders.