Suspect in Norwalk standoff facing 70 year sentence

The man police arrested after a standoff in rural Norwalk last week is in the Monroe County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond after being charged with eight felonies in Monroe County Circuit Court Friday.

Authorities arrested Kenneth M. Sizemore, 39, on domestic abuse charges in a camper inside of a shed in Rural Norwalk where he was living.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim in the case, who has children with Sizemore, told investigators that at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday she went to Sizemore's camper to drop off one of her young children so she could take the other to the hospital to be seen for an ear infection.

She told police Sizemore seemed coherent and sober when she talked to him on the phone but when she arrived at the camper he appeared to be under the influence of illegal drugs. She said Sizemore’s behavior became more erratic and he became violent, hitting an strangling her and gouging her eyes. Investigators noted that the victim had visible injuries consistent with her story.

She also told investigators that Sizemore repeatedly threatened to kill her and brandished a pistol, putting it to her head in plain sight of her children. After 40 minutes, Sizemore allowed the victim and the children to leave and the victim returned to her residence in Ontario and reported the incident to authorities, according to he complaint.

After police took Sizemore into custody, they searched the camper and found a Rugger .22 caliber pistol and drug paraphernalia.

Sizemore, who has a long history of violent offenses, is being charged with two counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, false imprisonment with use of a dangerous weapon, strangulation and suffocation, physical abuse of a child with use of a dangerous weapon, possession of marijuana and substantial battery.

With sentence enhancements for being a habitual offender, he faces more than 70 years in prison if convicted on all counts.