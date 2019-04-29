Suspect sought in possible attempted abduction

Authorities are still looking for a suspect in what appeared to be an attempted abduction in the Village of Kendall last Thursday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Department, at 11 a.m. on April 25 dispatch received a call in reference to a male subject asking a juvenile female to get into his truck.

The 14-year-old girl told police she was walking along the 100 block of West South Railroad Street in the Village of Kendall when a male subject, who was sitting in his truck parked alongside the street, smiled at her and told her to get in the back of his vehicle.

The girl told the suspect she was going to call police after which he drove away.

She described the man as a white male in his 30s or 40s with a red beard. He was wearing a black baseball hat and a black sweatshirt. The truck is described as a black, newer model four-door vehicle with a topper.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and the Village of Kendall Marshal’s Office responded to the call but were unable to locate the truck or the driver.

The incident prompted the Royall School District to go into a "soft lockdown" from 11:30 a.m. until noon.

Authorities are investigating the matter and are following up on leads received over the weekend.

They say at this time it is unknown what the intention of the suspect was. They are only asking assistance in identifying the subject to speak to him about the incident. Those with information about the incident are asked to contact the Monroe County Communications Center at (608) 269-2117.