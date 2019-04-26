Suspect wanted in possible kidnapping attempt

On April 25, at approximately 11 a.m., the Monroe County Communications Center received a call in reference to a male subject asking a juvenile female to get into his truck.

The 14-year-old female was reportedly walking along the 100 block of W. South Railroad Street in the Village of Kendall where the male suspect was sitting in a truck parked alongside the street.

The suspect smiled at the juvenile and allegedly told her to get in the back of his vehicle.

When the female told the suspect she was going to call law enforcement, he drove off.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s or 40s with a red beard. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat and a black sweatshirt.

The truck is described as a black, newer model 4-door vehicle, with a topper.

Personnel from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Village of Kendall Marshal’s Office responded to the call but were not able to locate the truck or the driver.

At this time it is unknown what the intention of the male driver was. Authorities are asking assistance in identifying the subject to speak to him about the incident.

Please contact the Monroe County Communications Center at (608) 269-2117 with any information in reference to this incident, which remains under investigation.