Saturday, September 12, 2020
Home / News / Suspects arrested in Rockland burglary
Ian LastofkaJaden FargenJeremiah NagelTrey Donskey

Suspects arrested in Rockland burglary

Thu, 09/10/2020 - 10:20am admin1

The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department  arrested five teenagers  Tuesday who are accused of burglarizing the Stop-N-Go gas station in Rockland last week.

Ian Lastofka, 17, Jaden Fargen, 19, Jeremiah Nagel, 19, and Trey Donskey, 19, are facing charges in La Crosse County Circuit Court. A 16-year-old juvenile was referred for the charge of burglary.

On Sept. 5, deputies responded to a reported burglary at the Rockland convenience store at 5:11 a.m. where suspects damaged a window to enter the gas station and stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise. 

Investigators reviewed the store’s surveillance video, which  revealed three individuals wearing dark clothing and masks.

On Sept. 8,  deputies discovered an empty vehicle on Cty. Hwy. J containing evidence of the burglary. According to authorities,  Lastofka admitted that he and the 16-year-old juvenile drove the other three suspects to the gas station to commit the burglary.

After obtaining a search warrant, police recovered the items from the burglary.

Evans Print & Media Group

1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252

Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com

 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here