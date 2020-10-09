Suspects arrested in Rockland burglary

The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department arrested five teenagers Tuesday who are accused of burglarizing the Stop-N-Go gas station in Rockland last week.

Ian Lastofka, 17, Jaden Fargen, 19, Jeremiah Nagel, 19, and Trey Donskey, 19, are facing charges in La Crosse County Circuit Court. A 16-year-old juvenile was referred for the charge of burglary.

On Sept. 5, deputies responded to a reported burglary at the Rockland convenience store at 5:11 a.m. where suspects damaged a window to enter the gas station and stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise.

Investigators reviewed the store’s surveillance video, which revealed three individuals wearing dark clothing and masks.

On Sept. 8, deputies discovered an empty vehicle on Cty. Hwy. J containing evidence of the burglary. According to authorities, Lastofka admitted that he and the 16-year-old juvenile drove the other three suspects to the gas station to commit the burglary.

After obtaining a search warrant, police recovered the items from the burglary.