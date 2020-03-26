Friday, March 27, 2020
Home / News / Switching from good reads to good deeds
Carla Davis is pictured with the Little Library in front of the Evans Print & Media Group building on River Road in Sparta. She is spearheading an effort to turn the kiosks into small pantries to help families in need through the COVID-19 crisis. Herald photo by Pat Mulvaney

Switching from good reads to good deeds

Thu, 03/26/2020 - 9:28am admin1
Sparta woman turning Little Libraries into little pantries
By: 
Pat Mulvaney, Herald Editor

Carla Davis of Sparta is using an idea she borrowed from a La Crosse school to help families from going hungry in Sparta.

The mother of three who works part-time at Kwik Trip, noticed that a Little Library in La Crosse was being used as a food pantry, and with families struggling to make ends meet during these trying times, she wanted to do it in Sparta.

Little Libraries are those wooden kiosks placed around communities where people can take a book or leave one. Sparta has a few, including one at 1020 North St. in front of the Jake and Marianne Rice home, and another in front of Evans Print & Media Group at 1302 River Rd.

Davis began her effort with the North Street Little Library, which has been stocked with non-perishable items, as well as some fruit and toiletries. She then followed up with the River Road kiosk.

She asks people to take what they need and leave what they can. The one on North Street has a bin for any overflow.

Davis said she has reached out to a Facebook group called “A Better Sparta”, which is sharing the information and committed to help keep an eye on the little pantries.

The Cashton Fire Department is doing the same thing with its Little Library, and other communities are also following suit.

Evans Print & Media Group

1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252

Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com

 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here