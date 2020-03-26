Switching from good reads to good deeds

Carla Davis of Sparta is using an idea she borrowed from a La Crosse school to help families from going hungry in Sparta.

The mother of three who works part-time at Kwik Trip, noticed that a Little Library in La Crosse was being used as a food pantry, and with families struggling to make ends meet during these trying times, she wanted to do it in Sparta.

Little Libraries are those wooden kiosks placed around communities where people can take a book or leave one. Sparta has a few, including one at 1020 North St. in front of the Jake and Marianne Rice home, and another in front of Evans Print & Media Group at 1302 River Rd.

Davis began her effort with the North Street Little Library, which has been stocked with non-perishable items, as well as some fruit and toiletries. She then followed up with the River Road kiosk.

She asks people to take what they need and leave what they can. The one on North Street has a bin for any overflow.

Davis said she has reached out to a Facebook group called “A Better Sparta”, which is sharing the information and committed to help keep an eye on the little pantries.

The Cashton Fire Department is doing the same thing with its Little Library, and other communities are also following suit.