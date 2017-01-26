A Sympathetic Voice

A Sparta woman is using her past addiction to help others who find themselves in similar situations.

In November, Dani Hackbarth was hired as the assistant director of Sojourner’s Journey, a nonprofit organization that helps homeless mothers and women struggling with substance use in Monroe County.

“I love working here with the girls,” she said. “They need me. They need somebody who’s been there, done that, and notices the triggers. Sometimes you need to talk about it – sometimes you don’t need to talk about it. Sometimes you just need to be present with somebody while you do your thinking.”

Hackbarth moved to Wisconsin from Midwest City, Oklahoma in December of 2011, when she came to visit her daughter, who was living with her grandmother in Onalaska.

“The day I got here, I chose to stay – I had to,” she said. “I wasn’t going to quit using if I did not leave Oklahoma. That’s where my addiction was.”

Hackbarth was a daily meth user for 15 years, with the exception of her pregnancies with her three daughters, Londyn, 10, Lillyan and Baylee, both six. She is proud to be sober for five years, and is a firm believer that addicts will only start to recover when they truly want to.

“I’ve always wanted to help people that are fighting addiction,” she said. “I’ve ran into a few while I’ve lived up here, and I’m not going to throw stones at a glass house. I’m not here to judge you and I’m not going to tell you to stop – because honestly, you’re not going to stop until you want to.”

She says that knowing what it is like to be addicted, as well as the recovery process and how it affected every facet of her life, helps her understand current Sojourner’s Journey residents and their struggles. She says she can relate to these women, allowing them to open up to her.

“I had fun [using meth], but by all means, I should have either been dead or sitting in prison by now,” she said.

She urges all current and recovering drug users to seek help and advice, share their stories with people they trust, and be there to listen to other people’s struggle with addiction. She stressed the importance of non-judgmental support and involvement, especially from loved ones.

“Relationships are difficult when you’re a user,” she said, adding that her boyfriend, Michael Kidder, has continued to give her strength. “He was also a prior addict, so it was like a leap into faith. That’s my best friend, that’s my soul. He’s my rock. He’s my support. He’s a huge part of my success, too.”

Sojourner’s Journey, a non-denominational, faith-based organization, was started nearly five years ago, and is housed in a county-owned building at Rolling Hills. The four-bedroom home has room to serve two to four women at a time, and their children if they have them. Currently, they are serving four single women.

They provide a variety of services for their residents, including group support, spiritual growth and bible study opportunities and life skills training. As of a year ago, they also offer services to nonresidents, including financial literacy, job searches and partnerships with Western Technical College.

“A lot of [these women] yearn for structure,” Hackbarth said. “They need structure because they didn’t have it before. If they’re homeless, obviously they didn’t have the structure. If [they’re] a drug addict, there’s no structure – there’s never structure.”

Hackbarth says the lack of judgment is what makes Sojourner’s Journey a safe place.

“The awesome thing about here is that there is none of that,” she said. “There are no judgments here. When they walk in the door, they’re usually a little nervous, but we talk and we joke, and remind them that we are here for them.”

Katie Bennett, founder of the organization, says she is grateful to have filled in a piece of the ministry’s puzzle.

“Having someone who can relate to our women – not only relate, but understand – is a huge gift that can’t just be given by someone like me, who has a heart to help and wants to help, to guide them and direct them,” Bennett said. “But if I don’t understand, there’s always that little bit that’s a disconnect. Dani connects that for us and we’re really, really grateful for that.”

Hackbarth, who also works another part-time job in Sparta, says the job just landed in her lap.

“I had two friends tell me that she (Bennett) was looking for an assistant director here, so literally both of them, within a day of each other, told me about it,” she said.

As a nonprofit organization, Sojourner’s Journey welcomes volunteers, especially those wanting to learn more about how to help women struggling with addiction. Anyone is welcome to attend group sessions, for which more information can be found on their website, sojourner’sjourneyinc.org.

They also accept monetary donations, as well as items like hygiene products, toilet paper, blankets, and clothes.

See their website or Facebook page, or call 608-269-5558 for more information.