TACS going virtual for 2020 event, first Charity Classic event on hold for now

The Tomah Area Cancer Support (TACS) 5K Walk/Run will be a virtual event due to COVID-19 health restrictions.

"It is with a heavy heart that TACS has had to make the tough decision to not hold the normal event this year," said Dawn Pfaff, one of the event organizers. "With that being said we will not have the normal event that we usually have, with the Silent Auction, Bake Sale, Breakfast. We will still hold the cash raffle with the drawing being on June 30.

First place is $500, second is $300 and third place is $200.

TACS also announced the honorary chairperson for the event is Renee Smith.

Details for virtual participation, you will still register on Active.com. There is no packet pick-up on day of race. Shirts were only guaranteed for those registered on or before May 1.

Shirts will be hand delivered or mailed to those pre-registered within two weeks of original planned race date. Overall awards for 1/2/3 male and female and age groups awards are 10 year (10-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, and 70+). Awards to those that submit evidence of completion (see below) will be hand delivered or mailed by end of week following submission deadline. Competition for largest team and fastest team (first 4 of 5 crossing the line co-ed) will also be determined/delivered by end of week following submission deadline.

To 'officially' complete the virtual event, registered participants must complete the original racecourse or a self-designed 5K distance (3.11 miles) of their choice by May 23 and submit 'evidence of completion' by 5 p.m. on May 23.

To show "evidence of completion", submit via e-mail or text to the race organizer or remote runner site (url to be supplied prior to May 9) pictures of the watch time and showing distance covered or picture of watch time and a copy of the course map of the course completed. Google earth or map my run maps are acceptable.

For more information, contact Dawn Pfaff at 608-344-0533 or e-mail to dmburkhalter@yahoo.com.

News regarding another popular Tomah fundraiser, the first Charity Classic was set for Saturday, June 20, the event is on hold at this time, according to Scott Nicol, one of the event coordinators.

The Charity Classic was created to replace the long running Jesse Parker Races, a fundraiser named in memory of Parker who died in an automobile accident in 2009.

Nicol said many of those involved with the Jesse Parker races wanted to continue a charity to assist community needs.

The charity is renamed and recognized by the state of Wisconsin as Kindness Community, Inc.

An e-mail shared by Nicol and his wife, Dorothy, states, "unfortunately all is on hold. The city Parks and Rec, Tomah school district, Tomah Lions and Lioness' are all still on board - just on hold. Stay safe. Thanks for all the years of help. You will be needed again. We will be back. Just not sure when."