TACS walk/run set for May 11

Dan Von Haden is one of two honorary chairpersons for the upcoming Tomah Area Cancer Support (TACS) 5K Run/Walk Saturday, May 11.

The second chairperson, Tami Olson, will be recognized in memory. Olsen died Sept. 21, 2018 from esophageal cancer. That after being diagnosed with and surviving lung cancer in 2011, according to her mother, Dixie Olson, a longtime TACS volunteer.

The race will be starts at 9 a.m. at the Gold Building at Tomah's Recreation Park.

You don't have to be a runner or walker to support the event. There is e a pancake breakfast to enjoy during and after the race along with team recognition, honoring survivors, silent auction, cash raffle, Angel of Hope light sale and baked goods for sale.

Proceeds are used to assist families in the Tomah school district and Wilton area with financial assistance from the onslaught of cancer related medical costs.

Von Haden is no stranger to cancer. His brother Derrick died from cancer. His sister Deirdre Nauman is a breast cancer survivor. She was a past honorary chairperson. Von Haden and wife, Sue, have three children, Misty Fears and Danielle Williams of Tomah and Joshua, who lives in Brainerd, Minn.

During a routine physical Von Haden mentioned the family history of cancer. That and smoking cigarettes since he was 12-years-old were red flags. As it turned out Von Haden was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2016.

"If not for my brother and sister I would not have been checked (for cancer)," Von Haden said. "I also learned it was a very aggressive cancer. It could have been six months and I would not be here now. And it was caught very early."

As it was, surgeons at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., removed the lower lobe of his left lung. Suffice to say, Von Haden no longer smokes. There is still the urge, he concedes, but he has been able to keep the urge at bay.

"It was tough to quit," Von Haden said. "Not sure why I started."

And with a sense of unease, he admits his wife and Misty are both smokers.

Von Haden shares a humorous story of being caught smoking his Dad's pipe when he was six or seven-years-old. His parents cleaned out the pipe and filled it with fresh tobacco. His parents insisted their young son smoke the pipe clean as a lesson. With a grin he recalls not feeling the best after that experience. But even that lesson did not sway him from smoking.

Early detection prevented the need for chemotherapy or radiation, which hastened recovery, but not without some bumps that included a collapsed left lung and blood clots.

Von Haden, who works at Ocean Spray, is still waiting for those medical bumps to get a bit smoother before dealing with expected hip and knee replacement. That will be down the road to add some distance from past surgeries. He is willing to share his cancer story, but that knee and hip will prevent him from walking.

Von Haden shared a lighter story prior his surgery. Medical acronyms became common lingo like CAT scan and PET scan. Von Haden asked his medical team when he would be scheduled for the 'dog' scan. Brought a smile when a smile was needed.

He was impressed when his surgery was performed with a doctor controlled robot. His surgeon was not even in the operating room.

"I felt fine after surgery," Von Haden said.

Now just a little time away from an operating room and in the woods turkey hunting with grandchildren. The hip and knee can wait a little longer.

Olson will be represented in memory May 11 by her parents, Chuck and Dixie Olson. Chuck is a cancer survivor (prostate) and Dixie has is a longtime TACS volunteer. Dixie said she has written something in their daughter's memory. A family friend will provide the voice, she added.

Dixie said it took four people to draft the memoriam for her daughter, including son, Chuck, Jr., who lives in Switzerland.

"It's still tough and we miss her dearly," Dixie Olson said. "We did a lot of things together."

The event runs from 8 a.m. to noon. There is a pancake breakfast until 10:30 a.m.

For more information call Dawn Pfaff, (608) 344-0533.