TASD school board votes to open facilities

At a special meeting Tuesday night, the Tomah School Board unanimously voted to allow the use of school facilities including playgrounds and ball fields for the public as well as classrooms for certain outside organizations.

Although Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order was overruled by the Supreme Court, the one provision that remains is the Wisconsin Department of Health has the ability to close schools and provide orders that would dictate how districts run, according to Superintendent Cindy Zaharte.

School facilities remain closed until the end of June for instructional purposes and extracurricular activities that the school district itself operates. Zaharte explained that the district however has the option to allow people and outside organizations to use facilities that are owned by the district.

“We have been getting requests for the use of our facilities by organizations that we as a district have a relationship with,” she said, adding that as long as it is not a school district specific activity, the use of the facilities would be allowed.

As an example, Zaharte said if the Boys & Girls Club of Tomah decided to reopen and needed additional space, the district could also allow the organization to use indoor spaces to run some of its programming.

Both Zaharte and TASD Business Manager Greg Gaarder said they felt comfortable recommending the board allow the use of the district’s facilities.

“If we open the playgrounds and ball fields, we will need to have signage up that says you are playing at your own risk,” Zaharte said.

Gaarder said he had spoken with the district’s insurance carrier. “I’ve been pushing pretty hard to get something in writing from the insurance company telling us it’s okay to do that,” he said. “As long as states allow it, it is okay with them. They are advising clients to follow state orders regarding opening buildings, ball fields and parks.”

Currently, all of the parks and playgrounds owned by the City of Tomah have been reopened for public use.

“There’s no shortage of recommendations on what we should do,” Gaarder said. “Our first and primary goal is to make sure that we have the necessary safety protocols in place to keep staff, students and visitors as safe as possible while still trying to complete our mission, which is to educate kids.”

The board also approved the district’s current plans for summer school, which will include both in-person and virtual instruction options for families.

Summer school is scheduled to begin on July 6 for high school students and will run until July 31. There will be two sessions of summer school for middle school and elementary school students, which will begin on July 25 and August 3.

“There isn’t a 100 percent consensus among the administration about whether or not we should have in-person summer school,” Zaharte said, adding she spoke with Sharon Nelson with Monroe County Department of Health regarding the matter who advised Zaharte she would also prefer virtual instruction at this time.

“Some of us feel that there are parameters we can put into place and if we make those parameters clear to parents and allow them to decide if they want to send their children to summer school, then we should at least try to do it,” she said. “We know that our students are going to be more successful if teachers are allowed to interact face to face with them.”

Typically, the Summer PACK program is held at Tomah Middle School, which can accommodate between 450 and 500 students. This year, administration is recommending the district hold summer school sessions at all of the outlying buildings in order to spread students out a little bit with no more than 15 students per classroom.

“Those students would remain together for the duration of summer school,” Zaharte explained. “We would have different entrances and exits for each cohort of students, so they are only intermingling with one another.”

The district will also be encouraging individuals to use face masks if they’d like. “We will do the best we can to social distance, but I don’t think we can guarantee the kids will stay six feet apart.”

School supplies, which will be provided for students, will remain at school and students will not be allowed to bring things from home. The district will not be providing transportation for families.

“We may have to limit the number of students that can participate based on the number of teachers,” Zaharte said.

Gaarder added that remedial students in need of additional instruction would take a higher priority if it were necessary to limit admissions.