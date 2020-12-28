TASD seeks volunteers for community focus group

Attention to any electors in the Tomah school district.

If you are interested in shaping the vision of district buildings an important opportunity awaits. The Tomah School Board received a brief update from representatives of HSR Associates Monday, Dec. 21. The firm was hired to assist the district with facilities master planning to determine building needs throughout the district. According to information provided to the board focus group meetings are tentatively planned for February, March, April and May of the upcoming year. But now comes the task of finding 20 to 25 people willing to serve on a focus group to provide feedback and guidance for an important process.

Business manager Greg Gaarder asked board members to start brainstorming for potential focus group members.

"We need to start putting a committee together," Gaarder said. "We want to have a diverse group (from across the district). I'm excited about this process. We want to do our due diligence as we go ahead. I'm excited to see what this committee says."

Master plan goals identified from the HSR facilities study include:

• Long term solution for an aging Tomah Middle School (crowding, tech education/technology improvements).

• Alleviate elementary school congestion

• Improvements at Tomah High School (gym space expansion, air cooling the gym, technology education improvements)/.

• Continue district options for elementary schools in outlying district communities.

• Increase efficiency for the district overall of square footage while planning for growth.

• Create a master plan to meet education needs at all grade levels and continue strategic maintenance improvements.

At this stage, focus group meetings are tentatively planned at the high school, middle school, one elementary school and Tomah Montessori school. Expected length 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

In other business the board approved what can be considered the final component of improvements to the THS auditorium.

The board approved a proposal to upgrade seating and flooring in the auditorium. The seats are original from when the high school was built in 1965.

The tentative cost of $431,372 includes refinished seats, asbestos abatement, new flooring, lighting the floor for safety and wall treatment. This project incorporates other improvements for sound and stage lighting over the past few years.

Work will be done by Carroll Schools Service, Elk Grove, Ill. The material for the seats will be cranberry red with a black accent color on the side of the seats. Work is expected to start soon and be complete in approximately three months to coincide with minimal activity in the auditorium due to Covid.

The board approved additional courses for advanced placement (AP) human geography and sketching and AutoCAD course for the high school. The AP human geography brings the total of AP courses now offered at THS to 13.

The board accepted the donation from Toro for a new Polar Trac Groundmaster 7210 Series III implement for snow removal. The Polar Trac is a $30,000 value and is the latest piece of equipment donated to the school district from Toro.

The board approved the recognition of a 14 day quarantine for Covid-19 as the recommended standard for all TMS/THS athletics. Superintendent Dr. Mike Hanson noted the 14 day time frame is consistent with what other school districts have in place and meets risk mitigation protocol.

The board approved a district wide two hour early dismissal for students and teachers on Fridays for teacher prep/collaboration beginning Jan. 22.

The board approved the purchase of three new school buses for a total cost of $305,458. That amount includes installation of radios and camera system. The purchase is part of the district's regular transportation rotation to incorporate new buses into the fleet. The buses are 72 passenger with under storage for hauling equipment.