Tempers flare at County budget hearing

Little changed in the Monroe County budget at last Wednesday's budget hearing, despite a Tomah supervisors attempts to shift funds away from Rolling Hills to cover other budget line items.

Supervisor Paul Steele made two attempts to remove money from the Rolling Hills budget before going on a diatribe against the rest of the board, accusing them of not caring about the budget.

Steele initially called for a total of $155,000 to be removed from the Rolling Hills budget line items, including $125,000 for fixed and moveable equipment and $30,000 to replace flooring in the aging facility.

He made a motion to transfer $60,000 of that money to the 911 communication center budget to cover an additional dispatcher position that was approved by the board but had its funding removed during the budget process. The remaining $95,000 he wanted transferred to the contingency fund, which had been depleted to just under $63,000 after adjustments were made to cover increases in health and dental insurance premiums.

Steele asked why the county was spending that money on a facility, "which may or may not be there in the near future." The nursing home was to be abandoned after the county built a new facility, however, that project is in limbo because of a lawsuit.

Rolling Hills Administrator Linda Smith told the board that the $30,000 flooring line item was to pay for eliminating and abating asbestos tiles that are breaking up and becoming a safety hazard.

The other funding was for equipment Smith said could be transferred to the new facility.

Supervisor Mary Von Ruden, a member of the Rolling Hills Committee, objected to the cuts. "I think we have to leave Rolling Hills alone this time. We spent three years bashing it," she said, alluding to massive reductions in the department's capital improvement account made under the assumption a new facility would be built.

"The state won't take it lightly. We'll be paying penalties that will outweigh those budget cuts."

Steele's motion eventually failed on a 4-12 vote with Rod Sherwood, Gregg Vinslauski and Pete Peterson voting yes with Steele.

Following that attempt, Steele went back to the Rolling Hills budget. spending nearly 30 minutes questioning Anderson and County Administrator Tina Osterberg on bed taxes, saying if the new facility is being reduced to 50 beds then the present nursing home could start reducing its numbers now and avoid paying taxes on additional beds.

According to Anderson, that also would mean a reduction in revenue and because of the inefficient layout of the present facility, it couldn't be done without increasing the nursing home's levy contribution.

Steele then made a motion to eliminate $208,000 from Rolling Hill's wage line item. The motion was ruled out of order after Osterberg pointed out that Steele would need to be more specific about which accounts would change.

Steele then asked for a break so he could do that, which was met with groans of disapproval.

"It's apparent to me that everyone wants to go home and really doesn't care about the budget," Steel chided his colleagues, adding that he would not support the budget as written.

"As far as I'm concerned you can eliminate the $7 million or whatever revenues and state funds and general property tax we have going into this and eliminate the whole damn Rolling Hills."

Expressing his frustration with the proceeding, Supervisor Wally Habhegger said, "Mr. Chair, one of these days I'm going to want to talk for 30 minutes and I'm going to expect the chair to recognize me for 30 minutes." He then called for the vote on the budget.

Steele responded, "I have questions Wally. Don't I have a right to ask questions. Nobody in this damn room has asked a question but me. Have any of you even looked at this damn budget."

"I have attended quite a few meetings on this budget, thank you very much, over quite a few days," replied Habhegger.

The final vote on the budget was 15-1 with Steele being the lone no vote.

The total budget is $62.5 million, with a levy of $18.1 million and corresponding mill rate of $5.336 per $100,000 of assessed value. Th ewoner of a $100,000 home will $533.60 on couhty portion of their tax bill.