Terri Swope takes over as WABA treasurer

Terri Swop is comfortable with numbers.

She is presently part-time treasurer for the Village of Warrens. One Monday she added another numerical task to her workload as she was elected treasurer of the Warrens Area Business Association (WABA).

Swope replaces Becky Frost who chose not to seek re-election. Frost helped re-establish WABA in 2005 and served as treasurer since that time. Frost also co-chaired the WABA beautification committee.

Swope is retired from the Tomah Veterans Affairs Medical Center (37 years of service). At one time she was co-owner of R&T's Ridgeview Bar, now Lizzie's Tap.

Swope also operated Country Spirit in Tomah, a country decor and crafts business. She closed the business to help care for her parents, Evelyn and Gene Gebhardt, when their health began to fail. Both are deceased, Evelyn in 2014, Gene in 2019. Her father had the distinction of being honored as the oldest Warrens resident in 2018 for the Warrens Sesquicentennial Celebration.

Swope is also a member of the Town of Lincoln fire department. She is nearing completion of her entry level firefighter training. Down the road she wants to take emergency medical responder training.

In other WABA news, what better way to hurry spring fever than thinking about garage sales. The Warrens Community Garage Sale is set for April 23-25. Sandy Nemitz is sale coordinator. For those planning a garage sale and looking for information her e-mail is sandynemitz@gmail.com.

The Millston Area Museum has announced dates it will be open in February and into March. Doors will be open Monday, Feb. 3, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Feb. 5,10,17 and March 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Check their Facebook page for more updates to the schedule. Tours can also be scheduled by contacting Sara Hendrickson or Jenny Walworth.