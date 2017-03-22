Testin, VanderMeer to hold budget listening sessions Friday

On Friday, March 24, State Senator Patrick Testin (R-Stevens Point) and Representative Nancy VanderMeer (R-Tomah) will hold budget listening sessions in Oakdale and Warrens. Members of the public are invited to attend.

Attendees are encouraged to focus their questions and comments on items in the 2017-2019 state budget proposal so that all in attendance may have a chance to speak if they wish.

The listening sessions will take place at the Oakdale Village Hall, 133 Well Dr., Oakdale from noon-12:45 p.m., and at the Warrens Village Hall, 301 Main St., Warrens, from 1:15-2 p.m.