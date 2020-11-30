Theft suspects lead Sparta PD on high speed chase

An alleged shoplifting incident at a Sparta business last week escalated into a high-speed chase that reached speeds of over 100 mph before coming to an end near Cashton.

According to the Sparta Police Department, just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, the All American Do-It Center reported three suspects had taken a cart of expensive tools and loaded them in a vehicle, fleeing the scene without paying.

Minutes later officers located a vehicle matching the description in the drive-thru of McDonald’s on South Black River Street..

As an officer approached the vehicle on foot the suspect sped out of the drive-thru line towards the officer and struck a squad car.

The vehicle fled southbound on Hwy. 27 toward Cashton, reaching speeds of 100 mph. Police said that during the pursuit, a passenger in the rear of the fleeing vehicle held up a handmade sign in the rear window, which read "HELP."

Officers used a PIT (precision immobilization technique) to stop the vehicle in Cashton and surrounded the suspects, who were taken into custody without further incident.

The driver was 23-year old Trevor Maloney of Junction City. His two passengers were 28-year-old Cody Lubben of La Crosse, and 35-year-old Dennis Shay of La Crosse. Officers located several stolen items, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Charges the suspect are facing include felony fleeing, felony theft, possession of methamphetamine, felony recklessly endangering safety and probation violations.

The Sparta Police Department was assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Cashton Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol.