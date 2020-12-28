Theisen’s gives back to its communities

The Theisen’s More for Your Community corporate grant program awards grants to all Theisen’s store communities annually. The program provides the support to organizations that directly serve the basic needs of families and children within those communities, which includes food, shelter, education, safety and health.

Lance Wiersema from Sparta Theisen’s recently presented a $3,000 donation to representatives from Sparta Area Cancer Support (SACS) as part of the corporate grant.

Owner Jim Theisen believes that people buy from people, not companies. That is why the company believes that it needs to support the people and non-profit organizations in the communities that it serves by way of grant programs, scholarships and donations throughout the year.

Over the years, Theisen’s has supported over 500 non-profit organizations like FFA, 4-H, Toys for Tots, The Boys & Girls Club, United Way, county fairs, educational programs, local parishes and many more.

In 2012, the More for You Grant Program was established to help serve the basic needs of Theisen’s communities. To date, the program has donated over $2.4 million.

Theisen’s More for Your Community Grant Program makes direct grants to agencies to jumpstart and/or sustain projects, which most effectively and directly serve the basic needs of families and children.

Applications for the grant became available in late June, were due by Sept. 1 and recipients were announced Nov. 15. In order to be eligible, applicants must be a 501.C3 nonprofit, government-sponsored, or school-sponsored organization and be directly serving children and families within a 60-mile radius of a Theisen’s store.

Supported by Theisen’s Charitable Fund and through a partnership with the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, Theisen’s donates $350,000 annually.

This year, in addition to the donation to SACS, Erv’s Sparta Area Fire Protection District also received $2,500 from Theisen’s for fire helmet replacements for the department. Couleecap, Inc. received $1,500 that will go toward the food pantry.

Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers also received $1,500, which will be put toward funding the organization’s Read to Me Program.

The American Red Cross in Sparta was awarded $500 for the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign in Southwest Wisconsin. Families First of Monroe County, Inc also received $500, which it will use toward the Tenant and Landlord Engagement and Education (TALEE) Program.

The St. Clare Health Mission of Monroe County also received $500 from the grant program.