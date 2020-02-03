They got the sand mine, we got the shaft

It might have been a scene from the 1850s California Gold Rush.

But instead of hundreds of thousands of miners rushing in with their pick and axes, sophisticated oil and gas companies brought high-tech equipment to western Wisconsin to tap into the white-sand resource that had always been there and historically had been used in the glass industry.

But that was before the invention of fracking, a process of injecting a fluid at high pressure into an underground rock formation to open fissures and allow trapped gas or crude oil to flow through a pipe to a wellhead at the surface.

That process also required a white, pure sand of a particular shape, something that could be found in abundance in western Wisconsin and led to a sudden explosion of interest. Through the early and mid-2000s, landowners became millionaires as they sold off what had often been considered a worthless chunk of ground to investors, many from Texas or other oil and gas-producing states.

Not that Wisconsin is a new field for mining. We are, after all, the Badgers, named after the lead miners of southwest Wisconsin.

But our lead mining industry was much like the gold rush, with individual miners seeking their fortunes with primitive tools.

Sand mining was a 21st century process, and the industry received a warm welcome. Under the Walker administration, regulations were weakened. Walker included assistance to the sand frac industry in his budgets and promised that fracking would enrich rural Wisconsin’s job markets. Robert Rasmus, co-founder of the sand frac company Hi-Crush, contributed $25,000 to Walker’s campaign between 2012 and 2017. Another $205,000 went to the state’s Republican Party, along with over $10,000 in additional donations from three of Rasmus’ employees.

The creation of sand mines divided communities. Public hearings devolved into shouting matches between those who favored the mines and the opposition, who argued sand mines would harm the environment, damage the roads and impact the air with silica dust. Also, wetlands would need to be filled to create rail spurs.

The DNR issued air- and water-quality permits, and the counties demanded reclamation funds be set aside to restore sand mine sites when they were closed.

It’s difficult to calculate how many sand mines operated at its peak, as it was a fluid industry with periodic closings. At most, there were well over a 100 sand mines and sand-processing facilities in Wisconsin, with even more on the Minnesota side of the river.

But as quickly as the industry grew, it began to collapse. Now there are about two dozen operating, and some experts predict nearly all will be gone by the end of 2020.

Lower market demand is part of the issue, much of it fueled by the discovery of Texas sand mines. That sand is of lower quality but is available to the gas fields without the enormous rail and truck shipping costs from Wisconsin.

A need for Wisconsin sand may yet arise from Canadian and Dakota gas fields, but that is considered a long shot. As the sand companies imploded, so did their stock prices. Once hovering in the $70 range, many now have sunk into penny stock prices, going for less than a dollar a share.

While multiple efforts were made to protect Wisconsin from the environmental impacts of the sand mining industry, little attention was paid to the fiscal responsibility of the many sand companies that fell victim to changing demand.

Emerge Energy, with eight plants in Barron and Chippewa counties, made a spectacular exit. Last July, it filed for bankruptcy, listing $338 million in debt. Its filing included a $6.2 million debt to Market and Johnson, an Eau Claire-based construction management and building firm.

In that case, even reclamation funds were not safe. Not only did the company fail to supply $1.7 million in additional bonding demanded by the county, but also neglected to pay the premium on the $2.9 million already held by Chippewa County. It also failed to install required monitoring wells and left behind arsenic contamination measured at seven times the level considered safe.

In Monroe County, taxpayers are left holding the bag after the closure of Wisconsin White Sands, LLC. Located near Oakdale, the company was a small one but managed to run up big bills, some of which will fall on the backs of the taxpayer.

The company owes nearly a quarter million dollars in property taxes in the towns of Oakdale and Byron.

Add to that more than $800,000 in unpaid bills to private firms. Local firms snared by White Sands include Hansen Trucking of Elroy, Kendall Trucking, Allied Cooperative, and Wayne Bohl Trucking of Sparta, among many others. All were left holding the bag for sums ranging from four to six figures.

The likelihood of ever recovering any of those debts is remote. Wisconsin White Sands is an LLC, which shelters the owners. The Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions said ownership of LLCs is an internal company document and the state has contact only with the registered agent, who may or may not share any ownership of the company.

Limited-liability companies (LLC) were formed in the 1970s to give owners relief from many of the complex rules governing corporations. They also shielded owners from nuisance lawsuits; e.g., if someone falls on the ice on your store entrance, he or she can’t sue and send you to bankruptcy.

Unfortunately, they have also become a way to dodge legitimate bills and responsibilities. John Folino is listed as the registered agent for Wisconsin White Sand. He lists a Pittsburg address, but also has opened more than a half dozen LLCs in Florida, few of which appear to represent operating businesses.

It is illegal to form an LLC with the intent of committing fraud, but that would be hard and costly to prove.

The county can attempt to recoup some costs. After three years of non-payment, the county treasurer will contact those with an interest in the property. If that fails, it will be publicly noticed and sold by private bid. The taxes will be forgiven by the county. However, the towns of Byron and Oakdale will still receive their share.

Since the property has been stripped of any trees, it is not likely to attract much interest as a home site, and with sand mining in collapse, it likely won’t have much appeal to a sand mine company.

Not all sand mine companies have displayed such irresponsibility.

Two firms with operations in Wisconsin, Fairmount Santrol and Unimen, combined to form Covia as a method of coping with the changing market.

David Pierce, Greenfield Town Chairman, called the company “cooperative.”

“They have done nearly everything we asked,” he noted.

That includes building a spur line, so trucks were not using a town road.

They also pay the town 15 cents a ton for the first million tons and 10 cents a ton thereafter, which renews each year.

Pierce estimates that has raised more than $500,000 for the town, which allowed the town to buy a new $200,000 plow for cash.

Why didn’t other towns and counties do that?

“Maybe they never asked,” said Pierce.

It should be noted that Greenfield also owned property the sand mine company wanted to buy.

Were we so anxious for jobs and industry that we tossed down the red carpet, forgetting that mining has a reputation for scooping up the resources and leaving behind a landscape that will require taxpayers to spend years repairing the destruction?

We will never know how much of Wisconsin’s natural resource was loaded on trucks and rail cars and left the state, making the mine companies rich while Wisconsin taxpayers will take a loss. No one keeps track of that figure, said Brad Johnson, storm water/waste permit manager for the DNR. Charging a royalty or levy on the sand mined could offer some protection for companies that fail to pay property taxes and violate environmental regulations.

Monroe County does hold $120,000 for reclamation of the Wisconsin White Sand site, according to Bryan Richardson of Monroe County Land Conservation.

Richardson believes that will be adequate for reclamation, while Johnson was skeptical that Monroe County set the rate high enough to cover costs.

He also questions the white-glove treatment given sand companies. They pay just $130 for a wastewater permit, and when White Sand was fined for widening a stream, the fine was $112.

“That is the same license fee that the townships pay when they wash gravel once a year, while the sand companies are making millions,” he noted.

Johnson said he recently heard from White Sand. It did no mining in 2019 and ran the wash plant a few days in the third quarter. It indicated the operation is for sale. Considering the current state of the sand industry, maybe they have a bridge for sale too.

This article is courtesy of the County Line Newspaper in Ontario.