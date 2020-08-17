Third suspect arrested in Sparta homicide case

A third suspect is now in custody for the June 11 fatal shooting of a Sparta man.

According to Sparta Deputy Chief Booker Ferguson, on Tuesday, Aug. 11, Milwaukee police arrested 32-year-old Eric A. Borges in connection with the homicide of 61-year-old Anthony Koopman of Sparta.

Fergusson said a tip led Milwaukee police to a residence near Greenfield Avenue and 32nd Street where Borges tried hiding from officers inside a residence. Borges was taken into custody after about 30 minutes.

Sparta Police investigators travelled to Milwaukee where they executed search warrants and interviewed witnesses along with assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and the Milwaukee Police Department.

Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger is expected to file charges against Borges including party to a crime of felony murder–armed robbery and distribution of methamphetamine. Borges is currently being held at the Milwaukee County Jail on no bond.

Ferguson said he is confident all of the occupants of the vehicle which traveled to Sparta on June 11 to allegedly commit the robbery and murder of Koopman are in custody. He added that additional arrests may be forthcoming.

The alleged shooter in the June 11 homicide, Michael J. Hartmann, 38, Milwaukee, is being held in the Monroe County Jail on a $2 million cash bond.

Police arrested Hartmann in Butler, Wis. earlier this month. He also is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, felony murder-armed robbery and delivery of methamphetamine, all as party to a crime.

An alleged accomplice, Damara R. Skenandore-Medina, 28, Milwaukee, appeared for a bond hearing in Monroe County Circuit Court on July 30, where she was ordered held in the Monroe County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities responded to a shooting at 420 S. Court St. in Sparta shortly after 1 a.m. on June 11. When they arrived, they discovered Koopman with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and later died.

A witness in the case, Alfred Dorn, 51, said he and Koopman had entered a Kia Soul at around 1 a.m. the morning of the shooting, after Dorn had arranged a drug buy for Koopman. The two, who thought they would be buying three ounces of methamphetamine, according to Dorn, were in the back seat with another person they didn’t know, presumably Hartmann, while Skenandore-Medina was driving and Borges was in the front passenger seat.

Dorn told police the individual in the back seat kept asking where the money was but no one was producing the drugs and Koopman got out of the car. Dorn said he then heard a gunshot and Koopman took off running. Dorn then exited the vehicle and ducked down behind it.

Investigators interviewed a 17-year-old witness in Milwaukee, who told them Skenandore-Medina, Borges and Hartmann were the ones in the vehicle and that Borges told her he was planning on robbing his friend, Dorn, by trying to sell him meth.

She said Borges had told her Hartman was the shooter and they were the ones being robbed. She said Borges told her he was fleeing to Arizona or Florida and that Hartman had fled the area.

Hartmann was convicted in 2000 for attempted felony murder-armed robbery in Milwaukee County. All three suspects are facing charges of felony murder-armed robbery as party to a crime, distribution of methamphetamine as party to a crime and harboring or aiding a felon as party to a crime.