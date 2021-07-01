Three last minute filings for Sparta School board

Three candidates waited until the 11th hour to file candidacy papers for the Sparta School Board election to be held on April 6.

Brad Treu, Chad McTaggart and Colin Burns-Gilbert submitted the necessary paperwork to the district office on Jan. 5 before the 5 p.m. deadline. They will join sole incumbent Josh Lydon on the ballot for two open seats. Incumbent Lee Culpitt is not running for another term.

With only four candidates running for the two open seats, there is no need for a primary.

In the City of Sparta, Anthony Boltik, an employee of S&S Distributing, will be on the ballot for District 4 where incumbent Alderman Norm Stanek is not running for another term.

The remaining incumbents from the city’s even-numbered districts have all filed their nomination papers. They include Alderman Kevin Brueggeman, District 2; Alderman Ed Lukasek, District 6; and Alderman Kevin Riley District 8.

There also will be a statewide election for superintendent of public instruction on the April ballot. Seven candidates are running for the seat, requiring a primary on Feb. 16.