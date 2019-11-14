Three rescued in thin-ice incident near Mill Bluff

After a close call last weekend, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public to use extreme caution when on or near thin ice as ice conditions are always changing.

On Saturday, Nov. 9 at around 11:45 a.m., the Monroe County Communications Center received a call about a person who had fallen through the ice at Mill Bluff State Park. The Communication Center was advised the subject was out of the water, but was unable to get to dry land due to the thin ice.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, along with Oakdale Fire Department, Oakdale First Responders, Tomah Fire Department, Tomah Rescue Techs, Tomah Ambulance Service, and Ft. McCoy Fire Department, were dispatched to the scene.

A Monroe County deputy was first on scene and used an ATV to locate the three subjects, who were located approximately .8 miles east of Funnel Rd. in a marsh accessible by an abandoned railroad track. Due to the amount of open water and swamp, the deputy was unable to reach the subjects.

The deputy was able to make verbal communication with the subjects and found there was an adult and two 14-year-old children, who were stranded. The subjects were out of the water, but unable to get out of the marsh on their own.

Fire fighters with dry suits from the Ft. McCoy Fire Department used an inflatable rescue boat to retrieve the subjects.

After being rescued, it was discovered that the group had been trailing a deer and when the adult was attempting to cross an area of ice, he fell through. None of the subjects sustained serious injury from the incident, but were treated at the scene for exposure to the cold.