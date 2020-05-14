Three SASD teachers retire after a lifetime of teaching

This year, no student nor staff received the closure of saying goodbye before the end of the school year and they were unable to partake in any of the year-end traditions they look forward to. Many did not know that when they left due to the COVID-19 shutdown that it would be the last time they walked their school’s halls this school year; an idea that weighs heavily on three individuals in particular.

The Sparta Area School District will be losing three teachers to retirement this year including Lisa Cash, Vincent Torres and Carol Kreibich. The trio has a total of 104 years of teaching between them.

Lisa Cash, who teaches instrumental music at Meadowview Middle School, will be retiring after 37 years as a teacher.

“I really loved high school band,” Cash said, adding that her band director really motivated her and was her inspiration for wanting to become a teacher. “I’m glad I became a teacher; it was the best decision.”

In 1976, Cash graduated from high school in Black River Falls. She then attended Luther College in Decorah, IA where she graduated in 1980.

Out of college Cash struggled to get a teaching job at first. She ended up taking a job at a preschool in Black River Falls where she worked for a few years before she took a job in 1983 teaching sixth grade instrumental music in Colby.

She was there for 19 years teaching fifth and sixth grade students who were beginning to learn how to play different instruments.

In 2002, she left Colby after her then husband got a job at Gundersen. She then subbed for a while before she got a position teaching in Melrose-Mindoro for six months.

She later took a full-time position at Aquinas Middle School in La Crosse before settling in Sparta in 2005. For the first two years, Cash taught eighth grade band and one of the high school bands until Aaron Young retired 13-years ago and she took over his position as the band teacher.

“I love teaching the beginners the best and starting them on instruments. It’s my favorite thing,” Cash said. “Teaching them from the very beginning of how to open their case and put their instrument together and seeing the look on their face when they make that first sound, it’s just so exciting.”

“The greatest part is watching them walk out of the band room that first day with their instrument and they’re carrying their case and they look so distinguished and feel so important,” she continued. “I love it.”

Cash also loves to help her students find the best instrument for them to set them up for success; she has started over 3,000 students on their first instruments. Her favorite project every spring is working with the incoming sixth graders individually, showing them the variety of instruments and what they sound like in order to help them decide.

“It’s a major project, but it’s so fun and I was so sad we didn’t get to do it this year,” she said.

The main reason Cash decided to retire was to spend more time with her family. Her parents still live in the Hixton area, the majority of her siblings live close and she’s also looking forward to being able to visit her two sons more, who are both Marines, as well as her three grandchildren and six grandpuppies

“I just want more time with them,” she said. “I’m ready to babysit and I’m ready to dog sit. I’m available.”

Cash is going to miss being with her students and teaching them music. “I wanted to get as many kids as I could to experience that love of music,” she said, adding that even though she’s retired she’s still planning to offer private music lessons on occasion as well as substitute teaching.

For the past five years, Cash has worked at Kwik Trip in West Salem, which she will continue to do in her retirement. She’s hopeful that she’ll be able to keep herself busy with all of that as well as hanging out with her 13-year-old yellow lab Remington, biking and playing her instruments more.

Vincent Torres, who teaches eighth grade social studies at Meadowview, has been a teacher for 32 years, 30 of which he spent in Sparta.

Torres graduated from Ripon College where he majored in history. Even though he can’t remember any specific time or occasion that made him want to become a teacher, Torres credits the teachers he had and the connections he made with them as his reason for wanting to become a teacher himself.

“I’ve always gotten along with people and once I started student-teaching I felt like it was something I’d be able to do fairly well,” he said. “One of my strengths was making connections with a lot of different kinds of kids and I think it’s because I don’t like to delve too much into their personal lives. I always try to treat people the way I want to be treated and I’ve respected the kids.”

He started teaching in Sparta as a special education teacher. Since then, he’s taught eighth grade history.

“I love history. I’ve always enjoyed history and it’s been a lot of fun,” he said, adding he’s taught several variations of history during his teaching career. “I enjoy sharing my love of history and my big theme has always been that we use the past to understand the present. Tying in things that are going on now with historical events has been a lot of fun. Sometimes it can be hard to get the kids to relate to the material.”

During his time as a teacher Torres has coached football at the eighth-grade level as well as varsity in the early to mid 90s. He’s also coached baseball and basketball.

Having been in the district for so long Torres has taught the children of some of his former students as well as the siblings, aunts and uncles of a lot of his students and he feels it has helped him make those connections more easily.

“It’s been really neat at parent/teacher conferences seeing some of my former students and their kids,” he said.

Over the last few years, Torres has noticed that his drive for lesson planning and preparing for each new school year has decreased and he felt that was an indication that it was time to consider retiring.

“I could keep teaching, but I didn’t feel like I was giving the same level of enthusiasm as in previous years,” he said. “While I still enjoyed seeing the kids on a daily basis my love for doing the other stuff wasn’t there. I felt it was probably time for a transition and let someone younger who has some ideas step into the role.”

Torres is going to miss the camaraderie with his students and the eighth-grade way of thinking. He says he’ll also miss the collaboration with other teachers.

“I’ve worked with a lot of really great teachers throughout the years,” he said. “A lot of them have taught me a lot of stuff that I was then able to apply to my own teaching through the years.

According to Torres, he’s always told people that every summer vacation has been his practice retirement as he never got a part-time job. He used the time off to recharge and plan for the following school year.

During his official retirement he plans to spend time working in his yard and he may even get that part-time job.

“I don’t foresee myself having a second career or anything and traveling has never really been my thing, but that may change,” Torres said. “I don’t know and it’s kind of nice to not have a plan.”

Carol Kreibich, who has been an educator for 35 years, said that the end of her teaching career came very quickly because of how the COVID-19 pandemic developed. The majority of her 35 years as a teacher were spent with the Sparta school district.

Kreibich became a teacher simply because she enjoyed working with kids.

“I spent a lot of time working with kids through high school,” she said. “I always enjoyed reading and I especially enjoy teaching kids to read and watching as the lightbulb comes on all of a sudden and the excitement that comes along with it.”

Kreibich graduated from Middleton High School and attended college at the University of Wisconsin - La Crosse where she met her husband. She began her teaching career in 1984 at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Tomah where she taught first grade.

She then worked at St. James Catholic School in La Crosse for two years teaching fifth grade before coming to teach in Sparta in 1987. She was originally hired part time as a Title I Reading Teacher at Lawrence - Lawson Elementary and Cataract Elementary, which was extended to full-time.

“I was working on my reading degree at UWL. I was taking a test and the professor came in and asked if there was anyone interested in teaching Title I reading they should raise their hand,” she recalled. “That’s how I got my interview and that’s how I got my job in Sparta. That doesn’t happen anymore I don’t think.”

In 1995, the district’s Title I program ended up getting a large concentration grant and Kreibich was hired as the Title I Coordinator. She split her time working part time teaching Title I and part time as the coordinator.

Kreibich also played an integral part in starting numerous valuable programs within the district throughout her years as an educator, which was one aspect of her job she thoroughly enjoyed.

In 2000, Kreibich went back to teaching Title I full time until 2012 when she began teaching third grade at Southside Elementary School, which is where she has been ever since.

“Teaching students to read and help them find the joy in reading has been my favorite aspect of being a teacher,” Kreibich said. “The other part that I really enjoyed was coordinating and developing programs with other staff.”

Kreibich knows she is going to miss the daily interactions with her students and fellow staff members, but she’s ready to join her husband in retirement.

“You don’t realize how much the seasons are wound into your teaching; each holiday is woven into the daily lives of the kids,” she said. “There are different activities we do with the kids and I think it’ll be hard to adjust to not having that anymore, but it’s time to retire.”

Now that she’s retired, Kreibich hopes to spend more time with her three children and five granddaughters. “School is very regimented so I’m going to appreciate just getting up and having a free-flowing day.”