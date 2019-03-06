THS accepting nominations for Distinguished Alumni Program

The Tomah Area School District honors the accomplishments and humanitarian efforts of former alumni through nomination, selection and induction to its Distinguished Alumni Program.

It is hoped that this recognition will provide role models for current students, instill pride in the community and provide an opportunity to celebrate the successes of these outstanding individuals.

“We believe distinguished alumni can inspire our students to continue the legacy of excellence which is defined by those whom we are honoring- individuals who have made a difference and have made our world a better place,” District Administrator Cindy Zahrte said.

To be nominated, the candidate (living or deceased) must be a graduate of Tomah High School or attended THS for at least two years, a THS alum of 10 years prior to the nomination.

Nominees must have a record of outstanding achievement in his/her career field or fulfillment of personal educational potential, and outstanding leadership, character and service to their community.

Nominations will be kept for three years. Self-nominations will not be considered.

Forms can be accessed on the district website and submitted electronically. Paper copies are also available at the District Office at 129 W. Clifton Street in Tomah.

Please contact Zahrte with questions at cindyzahrte@tomah.education or (608)374-7004.