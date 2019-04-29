THS art vies for national recognition

Tomah high school is one of 50 competing in the #VansCustomCulture competition. Students are sharing their version of what is 'Off the Wall' and 'Local Flavor' with colorfully painted shoes.

Vans works to bring attention to diminishing education in the arts across the nation and supports the importance of youth creativity and self expression.

Vans will donate $75,000 to the winning school's art program and $10,000 to four runner-ups. By its recognition of being one of the top 50, THS is one step closer.

Public voting is open through May 3. Vote by logging onto customculture.vans.com to help Tomah become a top five school.