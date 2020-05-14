THS DECA seeks to help local businesses

There is a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel for local retail businesses.

The Tomah High School DECA Club is working to illuminate that glimmer as retailers statewide are allowed to ease back into business. Starting Monday the state is eased Safer At Home restrictions. Retail business are now allowed to open their doors to customers as long as they limit customer traffic to five people in a respective business.

Even as retailers are being allowed to return to some degree of business normalcy, THS DECA students have implemented a program to spur business for local retailers. Working with the Tomah Chamber and Visitors Bureau, they have created a Loyal To Local campaign which started earlier this week.

Individuals can help support a local business by making a check out to a business that they want to support. They can drop the check off at CCF Bank locations or mail it to THS.

Checks will get picked up weekly at CCF Bank locations and at the high school. Businesses then would be contacted letting them know the amount of money they have in respective accounts.

Businesses would then provide gift certificates in exchange for customers. Gift certificates would be in $20 increments.

Additionally, checks could be made out to the Chamber of Commerce for Tomah Bucks.

During a virtual discussion posted on Facebook Dan Briggs, THS DECA advisor, outlined some of the motivation for students.

"The kids wanted to do something for businesses that helped support them during their high school careers," Briggs said.

At a later date Briggs would like to coordinate something similar to a Crazy Days event that would bring students and the community together to acknowledge the retail/student partnership.

Firm details remain tentative based what kind of public gathering restrictions for COVID-19 may still be in place, Briggs added.

THS senior Timothy Davies is one senior DECA member whose senior activities were cut short due to pandemic restrictions. He hopes Loyal To Local shows a lasting thanks from 2020 seniors to Tomah's retail community.

"We just wanted to try and get cash flow into the community," Davies said. "We have so many locally grown businesses and we want to keep people engaged."

Mail checks or gift certificates to:Tomah High School C/O THS DECA 901 Lincoln Ave. Tomah, 54660 or call the Tomah Chamber for more details at 372-2166.