THS Diversity Club works to register potential new voters

It's never too soon to get learn the significance of civic duty.

The Tomah High School Diversity Club is helping to teach that lesson leading up to election day next Tuesday.

THS teacher and club advisor Nathan Jungmeyer said club members have been busy working to register students who are eligible to vote in an election that will likely have far reaching ramifications. Stakes are always higher when the election cycle includes a presidential race.

And it's clear those stakes are momentous as Donald Trump is being challenged by Joe Biden. But other national and state races will play a key role to determine what kind of behind the scenes support Trump or Biden will have whomever comes out on top.

Political pundits can only wonder what will transpire if Trump loses a close election. Will he step aside respectfully? Will Republicans contest the election?

The same scenario could play out if Biden loses by a narrow margin. Will Democrats contest? First time voters are getting a taste of the

Students have to be 18-years-old to vote. Jungmeyer said the senior class has 48 students who are 18.

"The Diversity Club has sent out information to both in-school and virtual students with a voter registration form and key info students need to know about registering to vote," Jungmeyer said.

Voting is not as clear cut as in the past.

"We want students to know where to go, what types of identification is needed, and what proof of residency they need to have a first successful election day," Jungmeyer said. "In the past we have been able to invite the city clerk (Jo Cram) to come and help with the registration process. With Covid restrictions we didn't want to bring others into the school."

Club members had the table up four days this week.

"Many of our 18 year old seniors stopped at our information table and reported that they had already registered to vote, which is great news," Jungmeyer said.

As of early this week three additional students registered.

"We sent information home for virtual students and we hope to at least remind students that this is their first opportunity to participate in the democratic process," Jungmeyer said. "Statistics show that if a student votes when they are first eligible, they will continue to be a consistent voter in the future."

So whether you are 18 or 98, if you have not taken advantage of the opportunity to vote early, make sure to set aside time Tuesday, Nov. 3 to cast your ballot for whatever direction you feel is best in Wisconsin and the nation.