The 2019 Homecoming Court pictured, from left, is Sam Burbach, Sarah Peterson, Roland Hockstedler, Rachel Venner, Joe Hesse, Lily Giraud Red Cloud, Phil Parks, Savannah Murphy, Caleb Lenning, Destinee Perry, Matt Holtz, Charli Schueler, Austin Arttus, Hope Kalland, Rudy Aguinaga and Brenna Jilek-Taylor. Contributed photo.

THS fights for Victory during Homecoming Week

Tomah Homecoming 2019

The Tomah Timberwolves will take on the West Salem Panthers at Tomah High School McKean Field this Friday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m.; the dance team will perform at halftime.

This year's homecoming theme is "To Victory and Beyond." Dress up days include: Class Colors on Monday, Star Day on Tuesday, Cowboys vs. Aliens on Wednesday, Fire Up – Spirit Day on Thursday and there will be no school on Friday due to conferences.

Assemblies taking place throughout the week include: a coronation pep rally at 8 a.m. on Monday, October 7 and lunch intramurals all week long, with the exception of Friday due to no school. Another pep rally will be held on Thursday, October 10 from 2:30 to 3:21 p.m.; students and staff will dress in black, white and gold to boost school spirit and pride.  

Additional activities include: a THS door decorating competition, Powder Puff at 7 p.m. on Monday, October 7 at THS Football Field, community competition judging and a float building and judging contest.

The homecoming parade will begin at 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11 and the homecoming dance will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12.

 

