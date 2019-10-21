THS presents The Importance of Being Earnest

Tomah High School students will bring to life one of Oscar Wilde's most memorable comedies.

The Importance of Being Earnest will be performed Oct. 25 and Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. with an Oct. 27 matinee at 1 p.m. at the THS auditorium.

Originally written in 1895 by Wilde, the plot centers around two fun loving aristocratic gentlemen who both pretend to be named Ernest in order to marry the women they love. Misunderstandings, a stern aunt, and a misplaced baby complicate their love stories as they each seek to win the heart of two eligible young ladies.

Malakai Roman, a senior, has enjoyed taking on the role of Jack, who goes by Ernest in town and Jack in the country to avoid ruining his reputation.

“The humor ranges from the simple joke to intense verbal sparring which will keep the audience on their toes," Roman said.

Matthew Hennessey plays Jack’s friend Algernon.

“My character is so self-involved and obsessed with trivial things that he becomes really silly, which has been fun to play," Hennessey said. "The women they fall for are equally wrapped up in their own trivial troubles as well."

Kendra Lene plays the role of Cecily.

“Cecily and Gwendolen keep going from best of friends to enemies and back to loyal friends depending on the situation,” Lene said. “They flip moods from one moment to the next.”

Mary Ortner Neve and Brian Kibby join again for the fourth year of co-directing the fall play. While this play is a slight departure from the more physical comedies they have done in the past, Kibby believes the students have really stepped up their game this year to tackle a classical text.

Ortner Neve agreed.

“We have been fortunate all these years to have a very dedicated cast who take their acting seriously.” And they believe this comedy about triviality is their best yet," she said.

The cast includes Matthew Hennessey, Malakai Roman, Reyna Herold, Mya Hennessey, Kendra Lene, Harmony Hennegan, Hanna Killgo, Diana Samuels, Jason Burch, Kellee Eckelberg and Ariel Huebbe.

The cost is $1 for seniors and students and $3 for adults.